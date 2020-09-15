The film I am discussing this week is “All Together Now”, based on the novel “Sorta Like a Rock Star” by Quick. The film is set in Portland, Oregon, and follows the life of Amber Appleton (Auli’i Cravalho), a homeless teen, who,despite her situation, is the picture of optimism. The situation is so dire for Amber, she is living in the school bus her mom Becky (Justina Machado) drives. She lives in the bus with Mom and sweet pet chihuahua, and despite her current situation, she is very active in her high school, teaches English to a group of Asain Americans, spends time at a local retirement community where she gives attention and care to a grumpy resident named Joan (Carol Burnett). Oh, and she also works at a local doughnut shop. This is one busy girl who has little time to feel sorry for herself. Amber has big dreams of attending Carnegie Mellon in New York City after graduation, as she is musically gifted. Amber is part of her high school drama club which is led by Mr. Franks (Fred Armisen) who supports Amber’s desire to attend Carnegie Mellon. Amber is close friends with a small group from the drama club, and they provide a good support group for the struggling teen. In her group of friends she has a crush on Ty (Rhenzy Feliz), who comes from a well-to-do family, and is helped during her difficult time by her best friend Ricky (Anthony Jacques) and his mom Donna (Judy Reyes). It’s good for Amber to have this support group, because when an unexpected tragedy strikes, she really needs her extended family. Amber must also deal with the sudden illness of her beloved dog, which needs a very expensive surgery to survive. Despite all the obstacles thrown at her, Amber must learn to accept help from her extended family and put aside her stubborn independence. The film does a wonderful job in conveying how one can be independent and self sufficient, but there comes a time when we all need a helping hand, and should accept the grace sent our way. Despite all the drama in the film, there are moments of joy and happiness, so don’t think this film is a total downer. I will say there are moments when you will certainly tear up, so have the tissues handy. A highlight of the film is the talent show Amber organizes to raise money for a stolen tuba the high school band needs. Despite the show intended to be a fundraiser for the marching band, the drama students turn the event into a fundraiser for her beloved dog. (Cue the tear ducts). The performances in the film are all wonderful, and it was nice seeing Carol Burnette put aside her comedic talents, and display some truly heartfelt emotions. I especially enjoyed seeing Burnette play grumpy, and maybe she should star in “Grumpy Old Women.” Get on that Hollywood! Along with Burnette’s talents, the film is held together by the sweet and determined performance of Cravalho, who easily brings the optimistic attitude of the character Amber to the forefront. Her performance is so believable you want to give her a big hug and tell her everything will be fine. Will Amber make it to Carnegie Mellon? Will her pet dog survive? Will Burnett’s Joan be sweet at the end? I will leave the answers to those questions for the film to reveal, but you may be able to figure out the answers on your own. “All Together Now” is a sweet film with the encouraging message of never giving up despite your circumstances, and will leave you laughing and crying. Now streaming on Netflix. (Rated PG)

Share this: