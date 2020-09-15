Emory & Henry College Offers Free, Virtual FAFSA Workshop

Emory & Henry College is offering a virtual FAFSA (Free Application for Free Student Aid) workshop available to the public free of charge on Friday, October 2 at 4 p.m. Students are required to fill out FAFSA every year that they are enrolled in college to be eligible for any financial aid. Traci Harrison, associate director of admissions and Scarlett Blevins, director of financial aid at Emory & Henry College will lead this session.

“We are excited to offer this service to the community,” says Harrison. “The FAFSA process can seem overwhelming or complicated, so we want to offer our help and support to the students and families in our region.”

The session will navigate students and families through the process of filing FAFSA, including best tips and practices, what paperwork is needed for each section of the application, how to send the completed application to chosen schools and next steps. There will also be time for participants to get additional questions answered.

The FAFSA application opens October 1, 2020 for enrollment in the fall 2021 semester. The Emory & Henry FAFSA code number is 003709. For more information or to register for the session, please visit https://bit.ly/3hXgeH9.