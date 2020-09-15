HARTMAN’S CORN MAZE TO HAVE TUSCULUM THEME THIS FALL

The Hartman’s Corn Maze will have a strong Tusculum University theme this fall. The corn maze, located in nearby Mosheim, has been designed utilizing the Tusculum Athletics logo with the Pioneer Head and “Tusculum” at the center of the unique outdoor experience located in Western Greene County.

The corn maze and hayride will run weekly, Thursday through Sunday from September 11 until October 31. The haunted maze and haunted hayride, along with zombie paintball hunting.

Hartman’s Corn Maze is located at 7941 Blue Springs Parkway in Mosheim.

For more information including times of operation, pricing, purchasing tickets on-line and COVID-19 regulations while visiting Hartman’s Corn Maze, visit their web site at www.HartmansCornMaze.com or call (423) 422-4836