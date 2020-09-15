Soon-to-be married couples and their guests are invited to the Simple Elegance Bridal Show on September 20th from 1 to 4 pm at The Heritage in Jonesborough.

“We know that COVID-19 can’t cancel love! So we will be here for you and ready to help you plan your dream wedding,” said Mary Grace Wooten, the bridal show organizer.

Face coverings will be available to vendors and attendees at the show. There are will be hand sanitizers throughout the venue. We are also scheduling arrival times at the show to promote social distancing. In addition, attendees will sign up for the drawings during the show but are not required to be present during the actual prize drawings to win.

At the show, brides will be able to finalize plans for their special day all in one place, or just gather ideas. Many of the Tri-Cities highly preferred wedding vendors will be exhibiting their goods and services—from venues to wedding rentals. Of course, there will be cake, food samples, and bridal gowns being modeled.

During the Simple Elegance Bridal Show, door prizes will be given to attendees. Soon-to-be married couples will receive a giveaway tote that contains savings and gifts. They will have chances to win great prizes throughout the show, such as a wedding cake from Cakes by Lilian, and a bridal bouquet and boutonnière valued up to $150 from Simply Yours. One lucky couple will win a micro wedding! There will be a lot of special offers from the vendors at the show. Follow the Simple Elegance Bridal Show on Facebook and Instagram for more info about exhibitors, gifts, and prizes.

simpleelegancebridalshow. com to save $3.00 per person. Tickets for the Simple Elegance Bridal Show are $6.00 at the door or guests can pre-register online atto save $3.00 per person.

simpleelegancebridalshow. com or you can call 423.930.8215 . More information about the show, including the latest list of participating vendors, is online ator you can call

The Simple Elegance Bridal Show is connecting couples with highly regarded local wedding professionals who are ready to help make their wedding dreams come true while staying within their budget.