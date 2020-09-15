The Mall at Johnson City Welcomes Unique Sneaks as Newest Addition

Collectible sneaker retailer to open for guests on Sept. 12

The Mall at Johnson City welcomes Unique Sneaks as the newest addition to the town center’s diverse selection of options for guests. Unique Sneaks sells collectible sneakers and streetwear and will open on Saturday, Sept. 12, on the lower level next to Jmax Salon.

“Our guests have already expressed excitement about this new retailer,” said Ashley Grindstaff, General Manager, The Mall at Johnson City “We are looking forward to welcoming guests to Unique Sneaks, while we continue to strive to provide a safe and healthy shopping environment.”

Hayden Sharitt started Unique Sneaks as a middle schooler selling sneakers online and at conventions. Now 22, this will be Sharitt’s first brick and mortar location. Sharitt travelled extensively to curate a coveted selection of Nike Air Jordan and Adidas Yeezy shoes for opening day. Unique Sneaks will host a $500 store credit giveaway as part of the grand opening celebration.

The Mall at Johnson City remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. In the continued need to address COVID-19, the town center has proactively implemented additions to the Code of Conduct, effective immediately and until further notice.

These additions include the following guidelines:

Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people.

Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover in accordance with state and local guidelines.

Do not gather in groups.

Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.

Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.

The Code of Conduct is posted at the Center and available online.

The Mall at Johnson City’s already rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices will also continue many times per day, including periodically disinfecting areas most susceptible to the spread of germs. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are located in highly-trafficked areas and walkways for public use.

The Mall at Johnson City’s newest retailer Unique Sneaks, will enhance the town center’s variety of notable retail locations to offer guests the most dynamic shopping experience. This is just one example of The Mall at Johnson City’s ongoing commitment to creating a true town center where community members can safely shop, dine, and connect.

For additional information on The Mall at Johnson City please visit mallatjohnsoncity.com.

About The Mall at Johnson City

The Mall at Johnson City is the region’s premier shopping destination comprised of market-exclusive retailers. The town center is home to more than 60 national and local retail, dining and entertainment options, as well as numerous events and activities throughout the year. A dynamic offering of things to do along with things to buy keeps guests engaged and returning often. For more information, please call (423) 282-2830 or visit mallatjohnsoncity.com.