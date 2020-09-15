THEATRE-AT-TUSCULUM HOLDING AUDITIONS FOR “MACBETH”; IN-PERSON AND VIDEO OPTIONS AVAILABLE

Members of the Tusculum University family and community who want to showcase their theatrical skills have an opportunity to audition for upcoming performances of “Macbeth.”

Theatre-at-Tusculum will hold auditions Saturday, Sept. 12, and Sunday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center Theatre on Tusculum’s Greeneville campus. Those who attend must abide by the university’s health and safety guidelines, including wearing a face covering and engaging in physical distancing. Participants will also have their temperatures checked before gaining entrance to the theater.

Aspirants are welcome to submit a video audition in lieu of coming to Annie Hogan Byrd.

To register for an in-person audition or submit a video audition, please email Brian Ricker, who will direct “Macbeth,” at baricker@tusculum.edu or call Tusculum Arts Outreach at 423-798-1620.

The play will offer various roles for males and females 15 and older. Performances will be held in Annie Hogan Byrd at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6; Saturday, Nov. 7; Thursday, Nov. 12; Friday, Nov. 13; and Saturday, Nov. 14. In addition, Theatre-at-Tusculum will offer 2 p.m. matinees Sunday, Nov. 8, and Sunday, Nov. 15.

“Macbeth” is a tragedy by English playwright William Shakespeare. In this popular play, three witches inform Macbeth, a Scottish general, that he will be king of Scotland. With encouragement from his wife, Macbeth kills the king, becomes the replacement and kills more people out of paranoia. That leads to civil war to overthrow Macbeth, which produces even more death.

“We are delighted to present ‘Macbeth’ this fall as part of Theatre-at-Tusculum’s continued delivery of outstanding performances that entertain our audiences,” Ricker said. “This production will provide an exceptional outlet for performers who enjoy this genre and have a love for the theater. We encourage people to share their talent by auditioning for the roles.”

