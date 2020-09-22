Ghoulish Goodies: A Virtual Trick-Or-Treating Event

Washington County Jonesborough Library

September 30th – October 28th

Laura the Librarian is back! She hasn’t visited since last Halloween and she’s here to lift everyone’s spirits! Laura is leaving secret codes all throughout Jonesborough’s Main Street restaurants and shops that you need to go and collect!

Businesses will have these codes displayed in their windows, and will change them out every Wednesday! Each code will be worth a specific prize, ranging from handfuls of candy, full sized bars, digital raffle tickets for giveaways, and more!

In order to participate, all you need to do is visit our Beanstack website and register! You can also download the Beanstack app for both iOS and Android phones, just look for the teal icon with a white heart!

WCLIBRARYTN.BEANSTACK.ORG

After creating your account, you’ll be able to register for this event and start collecting all of the codes throughout the month of October!

On October 28th, the event will end, and we will then put together your personalized Trick-Or-Treat bags based on the codes you collected! You’ll then be able to use our curbside service at the Jonesborough Library to collect your bag of Ghoulish Goodies on October 30th and onward! Don’t worry, if you can’t get to the library on the 30th, we’ll hold your bag until you’re able to come and pick it up.

This event is free for all ages; adults, teens, and kids alike!

If you have any questions, please contact Allen McCumber at amccumber@wclibrarytn.org.

All of our library programs are sponsored by the Washington County Friends of the Library.