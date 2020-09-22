Hard Rock Unveils Model for Proposed Bristol Destination: A Look into the Future

Residents Get an Opportunity to View the Features for Entertainment, Restaurants, and Music That Would Be Featured for Bristol

Yesterday, Hard Rock International announced that they created and brought a 3-D model showcasing the proposed new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino project to Bristol.

The proposal has been designed to encapsulate Hard Rock’s brand pillars to make this a destination resort that will serve the residents of Bristol for years to come, attract tourists and generate millions of dollars in new tax revenue for the city.

“We believe this proposed resort will illustrate our commitment to world class entertainment, award winning hospitality and the future of the community of Bristol,” said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International.

Hard Rock representatives were joined at the unveiling by Mr. Jim McGlothlin, Chairman and CEO of The United Company, representatives from the United Company and Par Ventures as well as local elected leaders.

Hard Rock unveiled more details about the project which will include: seven restaurants and four bars, a 3,200 seat Hard Rock Live venue, a 20,000 people outdoor entertainment venue, a country western nightlife experience, and a Hard Rock Cafe with a stage for local and musicians and beyond. The resort will also feature a Rock shop and retail store, RockSpa and Body Rock fitness center, a convention and meeting space, and a country music memorabilia experience. Hard Rock also announced that the Bristol property will include a racing experience, sport experience and interactive sports and e-sports simulator.Hard Rock is also showcasing a sample of their vast collection of music memorabilia that will be housed at the new Bristol location. Visitors can also see memorabilia pieces for country music legends Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn and others, including, Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Buck Owens and Hank Williams.

The model and memorabilia will be available for viewing to the public for free this Thursday to Saturday from 12 pm to 3 pm at the Bristol Mall (500 Gate City Hwy, Bristol, VA). Future dates and times for viewing the project model and music memorabilia will be announced in the near future.

About the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol Project:

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol project is a partnership between Hard Rock and two local companies: The United Company (Jim McGlothlin) and Par Ventures (Clyde Stacy). The destination resort will be located at the site of the old Bristol mall and will have something for everyone: world-class dining, new entertainment options, wedding and convention facilities, top-notch retailers and indoor and outdoor concert venues that will further solidify Bristol as the true “Birthplace of Country Music.” This partnership will create thousands of new jobs, brings millions in new revenues to Bristol and attract over four-million visitors annually. The Virginia General Assembly authorized for voters to decide if this project should move forward and the Bristol City Council voted unanimously to place this referendum on the November 3, 2020 ballot.

