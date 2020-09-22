Knoxville Opera Free-Admission Concert at Ijams 

Free outdoor concert planned for 9/27.

On Sep 27, 2:30 pm Knoxville Opera will perform a free concert at the Ijams Nature Center located at 2915 Island Home Ave, Knoxville, TN 37920. The program will feature popular selections from Broadway, movies, operetta, and opera. The concert will be hosted by Knoxville Opera’s Artistic Director Brian Salesky, who will accompany beloved Knoxville singers soprano Jacquie Brecheen and tenor Wayd Odle.

Attendance will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to 50 socially-distanced guests seated on the lawn in front of the Pavilion located near the front entrance of the Visitor Center. All attendees must reserve a ticket online in order to attend. Tickets may be reserved on the Ijams website:

https://www.ijams.org/event-details/special-event-an-afternoon-of-opera-at-ijams

Due to limited seating, those who are unable to attend after making a reservation are asked to email sbrobst@ijams.org to release their tickets to the waitlist.

Guests are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets and sit on the lawn. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase in the Ijams Visitor Center. In the event of rain at performance time, the event may be postponed to a later date. For further information, please contact Sarah Brobst at sbrobst@ijams.org. For media interviews with artists, please contact Esther Blevins at eblevins@knoxvilleopera.com