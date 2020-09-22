LANTERNS & LEGENDS OF 1780: OVERMOUNTAIN MUSTER CANDLELIGHT TOURS

Friday, September 25 from 7 pm – 9 pm

Registration Required – Information Below

The year was 1780. The tide of the Revolutionary War was turning against the patriot cause. The British focused their attention to the divided southern colonies and won victory after victory in a bloody civil war. Charleston had fallen, and American forces had crumbled at the battle of Camden. But then the impossible occurred…The frontiersmen of the western mountains began a long march, gathering an army along the way, from the highlands of Virginia to the hills of South Carolina. At a place called King’s Mountain, they destroyed British forces and opened the way for the final American victory at Yorktown.

The route they took from Virginia to South Carolina, we now know as the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail. On Friday, September 25th come re-live the muster of the Overmountain Men with a unique after-hours, twilight program entitled “Lanterns & Legends of 1780”. Experience the sights, sounds, and emotions of the 18th century as you are guided through the historic encampment of the Overmountain Men by lantern light. Meet legendary figures such as Maj. Patrick Ferguson, Mary Patton, Rev. Samuel Doak, John Sevier and others as they tell the dramatic story of this historic gathering which led to one of the most decisive victories of the Revolution!

The program begins at the park visitor center, and each tour lasts approximately 1 hour. Tour times are as follows; 7:00, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45, 8:00, 8:15, 8:30 PM. Pre-registration is required and the number per group will be lower to promote social distancing. You can make your reservations by visiting www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals. Fees for the lantern tours are Adults – $10.00; Ages 7 to 17 years – $5.00; 6 and under Free.

Take a trip back in time, re-live the most crucial days of the American Revolution, and “Share in the Glorious Cause of Liberty” at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. The park is located at 1651 W. Elk Avenue in Elizabethton, TN. Contact the park at 423-543-5808 or visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals or https://www.sycamoreshoalstn.wordpress.com

Please help us stop the spread of COVID-19. Face masks are required at all indoor state park facilities. Masks are recommended outdoors if social distancing cannot be maintained.

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park

1651 W. Elk Avenue

Elizabethton, TN 37643

423-543-5808

www.tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals

www.sycamoreshoalstn.wordpress.com

www.facebook.com/sycamoreshoals

www.facebook.com/friendsofsycamoreshoals