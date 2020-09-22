Learn Outdoor Skills at a Girl Scout Camp

Join a Virtual Girl Scout Troop and Learn Money Management, Civics, and More!

Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians (GSCSA) is offering exciting virtual and in-person programing for Girl Scouts of all ages (including volunteers!).

Some upcoming outdoor events include:

Council Camporee – Oct. 17 at Camp Wildwood, 1100 Woodland Ave, Johnson City, TN 37601. Join us for a day-camp and practice archery, do crafts, learn camping skills, and have a meal! Cost: $25.00 per person (adults and girls). Register on our website.

Fan the Flame – Oct. 17 at Camp Wildwood, 1100 Woodland Ave, Johnson City, TN 37601. Older Girl Scouts will learn about fire safety, different types of campfires, starting a fire using non-traditional means, and cooking over a fire. Cost: $18.00 per girl. Register on our website.

Outdoor Education – Oct. 17 at Camp Wildwood, 1100 Woodland Ave, Johnson City, TN 37601. Outdoor Education covers the essentials for adults to have a fun, safe, and enriching camping experience. Our Outdoor Education class includes information about planning your camp experience, packing, outdoor cooking, safety guidelines, and more! This class includes online training and hands-on learning. Cost: $25.00 per adult. Register on our website.

ALL outdoor events will follow CDC social distancing guidelines and follow all safety and hygienic protocols.

NEW THIS YEAR: For the first time ever, GSCSA is offering Virtual Troops! Girls will join GSCSA staff members and other girls in their grade level from across the council to earn badges, complete a Journey, and make new friends. These virtual troops will meet using Zoom. Girls will meet weekly starting the week of Sept. 6 through the winter holiday break.

Daisies – Meets every Friday afternoon at 4:30pm. Girls will earn their Good Neighbor badge and Tula Petal (one of the Daisy Petals badge series). Register on our website.

Brownies – Meets every Monday afternoon at 4:30pm. Girls will earn their Girl Scout Way badge and Money Manager badge during this September session. Register on our website.

Juniors – Meets every Tuesday evening at 6:00pm. Girls will earn their Girl Scout Way badge and Inside Government badge for this September session. Register on our website.

About the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians

The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has almost 14,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia, through eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia. Girl Scouts is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school. Girls are welcome to join throughout the year. For more information, visit girlscoutcsa.org or call 800.474.1912.