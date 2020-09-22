September 26-28 “A Christmas Carol” Theatre Bristol On Air Audition Registration Now Open

More opportunities to participate with Theatre Bristol On Air are coming up soon. Auditions for the online-rehearsed production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” directed by Glenn Patterson are September 26, 27, and 28, with registration now open at www.TheatreBristol.org/ audition. Rehearsal schedule and roles are also available at the Theatre Bristol website. The November and December airing information, including the presentation on 89.5 WETS radio, as well as your favorite podcast services will be announced at www.TheatreBristol.org.

Visit www.TheatreBristol.org for more #TBKDOS opportunities including Reader’s Theatre Bristol script readings for all ages and Quaranteam Theatre Bristol for families. The #TBKDOS Series offers three safe ways to get involved that together preserve elements of live performance: auditions, casting, rehearsals, storytelling, acting, community, fun, entertainment, and audiences too.

If you love your community theatre you can help nonprofits like Theatre Bristol. Theatre Bristol has lost a significant amount of income that it cannot recoup without community support. We hope you make a contribution, of any size, and help us continue. To donate online visit: www.TheatreBristol.org/donate or mail a check to 512 State, Bristol, TN 37620. Thank you.

Founded in 1965, Theatre Bristol is the oldest continually running children’s theatre in northeast Tennessee. Its Main Stage season consists of up to six productions. Some of its performances take place in the ARTspace, a multi-purpose, black box theatre which seats up to 120, and other performances are on stage at the Paramount Center for the Arts. Theatre Bristol is volunteer run and we invite you to get involved.

For more information, visit Theatre Bristol’s website or Facebook page, contact Theatre Bristol at 423-212-3625, or email info@theatrebristol.org.