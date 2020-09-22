THE HENDERSON HONEY STORY 

September is National Honey Month recognizing the importance of honey bees and the benefits that honey brings to our food supply and the culinary world. Honey can be used with just about any cooking method, used in recipes either hot or cold bringing unique flavor to your favorite dish, or balancing flavor in craft cocktails.

A growing body of research shows that over 40% of insect pollinators are highly threatened globally, including our native bees. Pollinators are responsible for nearly one in every three bites of food you eat and need your support.

According to Michael & Jeanne Gilligan Proprietors of The Henderson recipient of Trip Advisor’s 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award ranking in the top 10% of hotels worldwide, shared we saw a need to support our local honey bees and use the honey in gourmet meals and craft cocktails at our historic Bed and Breakfast, restaurant and bar.

We started this journey in January with Bee School ran by The Henderson County Beekeepers Association at the Mountain Horticultural Research Center in Mills River and our Apiary Sessions at the Historic Johnson Farm, then building our frames and boxes. This summer we have harvested our first batch of honey from our hives which are located on the roof of The Henderson.

My Bee mentor Jim Poe mentioned that our honey tastes so sweet because the bees are feasting on all the beautiful flower boxes and hanging baskets on Main and Justice Street. Jim said it’s like a buffet for them with so many different varieties of wild flowers that it gives our honey a more fragrant and floral flavor.

Chef Michael is wowing the guests at The Henderson with his wonderful breakfast creations of Honey Lemon Pancakes and Honey French Toast with home-made brioche, house cured bacon and wild berry and vanilla maple syrup.

Jeanne, the Henderson’s Craft Mixologist has created a wonderful Harvey’s @ The Henderson Honey Cocktail List with Honey Lemon Drop Martini with Absolut Citron, Cointreau, Fresh Lemon and Honey. The Honey Rye Manhattan with Jim Beam Rye, Citrus, Homemade Honey Syrup & Bitters. In keeping with our movie theme at The Henderson Jeanne has created the Honey Hitchcock with local NC Conniption Gin, Cointreau, Fresh Lemon and a Drop of Our Honey. And of course, what cocktail menu would be complete without the Bee’s Knees with local NC Conniption Gin, Fresh Lemon and Homemade Honey Syrup.

The most local of honey, one block from Main Street Downtown Hendersonville on the roof of The Henderson, urban beekeeping at its best. Stop by, enjoy a great meal and a craft cocktail while supporting our local bees.