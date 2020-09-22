Theatre Bristol On Air Presents “The War of the Worlds” Radio Drama this October; WETS on October 29

Theatre Bristol is “Keeping Drama On –and Off– Stage,” with the first Theatre Bristol On Air production of the fall season, “The War of the Worlds,” featuring a talented cast under the direction of Dottie Havlik.

The #TBKDOS Series launches with Theatre Bristol On Air, a radio drama throw-back to Theatre Bristol’s days of “Don’t Touch That Dial.” Theatre Bristol On Air’s production of “The War of the Worlds” will air on radio 89.5 WETS, Thursday, October 29 at 8:00 pm. Throughout the month of October, the program will also be available on various podcast services and the Theatre Bristol website.

Originally broadcast from New York’s Mercury Theatre in 1938, this infamous radio play, based on the novel by H. G. Wells, had many terrified listeners convinced that an actual alien invasion of Earth was taking place. This original script detailing the frightening tale of an extraterrestrial takeover, is brought to life to thrill and chill audiences.

Leading the classic radio show is Dottie Havlik, serving as director and the program announcer. The cast is made up of both long-time veterans, as well as some new-to-Theatre Bristol performers, including Andrew Hunt, Steve Basket, and Mary Ellis Rice as announcers, Robert McCrary as Orson Welles, General Smith and an operator, Bailey George as an announcer and operator, James Francis as Phillips and an operator, Fred Dunagan as Professor Pierson, David Maloney as a police officer and commander, John Runde as Wilmuth, McDonald, and an operator, Joey Collard as Captain Lansing, an officer and operator, Sarah King as a Red Cross Representative, Secretary of the Interior, and an observer, and Jacob Maurer as a gunner and a stranger. Camille Gray serves as the audio technician and Samantha Gray is the producer.

Visit www.TheatreBristol.org for more #TBKDOS opportunities including Reader’s Theatre Bristol script readings for all ages and Quaranteam Theatre Bristol for families. The #TBKDOS Series offers three safe ways to get involved that together preserve elements of live performance: auditions, casting, rehearsals, storytelling, acting, community, fun, entertainment, and audiences too.

Theatre Bristol appreciates the support of the Tennessee Arts Commission of our newly revised 2020 Season.

Theatre Bristol has lost a significant amount of income that it cannot recoup without community support.

Founded in 1965, Theatre Bristol is the oldest continually running children’s theatre in northeast Tennessee. Its Main Stage season consists of up to six productions. Some of its performances take place in the ARTspace, a multi-purpose, black box theatre which seats up to 120, and other performances are on stage at the Paramount Center for the Arts. Theatre Bristol is volunteer run and we invite you to get involved.

For more information, contact Theatre Bristol at 423-212-3625, or email info@theatrebristol.org.