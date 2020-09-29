Dougie MacLean: Exclusive online performance for the Wortham Center

|After a successful live stream event featuring actor and singer/songwriter Jeff Daniels last week, the Wortham Center is excited to announce the next evening of captivating music — just for fans and followers of the Wortham Center.
Join us to see Dougie MacLean in an intimate online concert experience on Sunday, October 18 at 2pm.
The famed “Caledonia” and Last of the Mohicans theme music songwriter is a longtime favorite of Wortham Center audiences. This concert will be streamed live exclusively for the Wortham Center. After the performance, ticket holders are invited to stay for a 15-30 minute audience Q&A with Dougie.
Tickets are $15 and available via link on the Wortham Center’s websiteor directly through Crowdcast. One ticket per email address.