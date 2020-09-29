Dougie MacLean: Exclusive online performance for the Wortham Center

After a successful live stream event featuring actor and singer/songwriter Jeff Daniels last week, the Wortham Center is excited to announce the next evening of captivating music — just for fans and followers of the Wortham Center.

Join us to see Dougie MacLean in an intimate online concert experience on Sunday, October 18 at 2pm.

The famed “Caledonia”  and Last of the Mohicans theme music songwriter is a longtime favorite of Wortham Center audiences. This concert will be streamed live exclusively for the Wortham Center. After the performance, ticket holders are invited to stay for a 15-30 minute audience Q&A with Dougie.

Tickets are $15 and available via link on the Wortham Center’s websiteor directly through Crowdcast. One ticket per email address.

 
A Musical Hero

Image: Dougie MacLean

Dougie MacLean is Scotland’s pre-eminent singer-songwriter and a national musical treasure” (SingOut USA) who has developed a unique blend of lyrical, roots-based songwriting and instrumental composition. He is internationally renowned for his song, “Caledonia,” the theme music for Last of the Mohicans, and his inspired performances.

 

Called “a musical hero” by the Wall Street Journal, MacLean’s songs have been covered by Paolo Nutini, Amy MacDonald, Ronan Keating, Mary Black, Frankie Miller, Cara Dillon, Kathy Mattea, and many other top performers. MacLean has received two prestigious Tartan Clef Awards, a place in the Scottish Music Hall of Fame, a Lifetime Achievement Award from BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, and an OBE.

 

In 2017, MacLean’s album New Tomorrow was released to critical acclaim. In January 2018 the much requested compilation DougieMacLean – A Robert Burns Selection was added to the Dunkeld Records catalogue. That same month, MacLean once again performed a full solo concert to a capacity 2,000+ audience in the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall during the Celtic Connections Festival, where he was described as “Scotland’s much loved troubadour … one of a very few performers that can truly hold an audience in the palm of their hands.”

 
The Loafer
