Dougie MacLean: Exclusive online performance for the Wortham Center

“Dougie MacLean is Scotland’s pre-eminent singer-songwriter and a national musical treasure” (SingOut USA) who has developed a unique blend of lyrical, roots-based songwriting and instrumental composition. He is internationally renowned for his song, “Caledonia,” the theme music for Last of the Mohicans, and his inspired performances. Called “a musical hero” by the Wall Street Journal, MacLean’s songs have been covered by Paolo Nutini, Amy MacDonald, Ronan Keating, Mary Black, Frankie Miller, Cara Dillon, Kathy Mattea, and many other top performers. MacLean has received two prestigious Tartan Clef Awards, a place in the Scottish Music Hall of Fame, a Lifetime Achievement Award from BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, and an OBE. In 2017, MacLean’s album New Tomorrow was released to critical acclaim. In January 2018 the much requested compilation DougieMacLean – A Robert Burns Selection was added to the Dunkeld Records catalogue. That same month, MacLean once again performed a full solo concert to a capacity 2,000+ audience in the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall during the Celtic Connections Festival, where he was described as “Scotland’s much loved troubadour … one of a very few performers that can truly hold an audience in the palm of their hands.”