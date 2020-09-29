Hands On! Discovery Center October Events

STEAM Discovery Carts

Enjoy a variety of STEAM-based hands – on activities on our Discovery Cart. Activities vary each day including Cubelets robot blocks, K’nex, Legos, reverse engineering, micro-fossil picking, and more. Check in with the front desk upon arrival for more details. Free with paid general admission.

10 am-5 pm on the following days:

Friday, October 9th

Tuesday, October 13th

Wednesday, October 14th

Thursday, October 15th

Friday, October 16th

Facebook Live STEAM Programs

LIVE at 1:30 pm on the following days:

Tuesday, October 13th

Wednesday, October 14th

Thursday, October 15th

Friday, October, 16th

Friday, October 9th – Saturday, October 17th – Make It. Take It. Family Challenge Kits

Enjoy a hands – on family challenge inspired by our maker space. We supply the materials and prompts. You supply the creativity and teamwork. Visit the front desk upon departure to receive your kit. Free with paid general admission. One kit per family per visit. Activities, materials, and prompts vary. While supplies last.

Friday, October 9th – Saturday, October 17th – Miocene Masterpiece

Visit our Miocene Exhibit Hall to create a paleontology themed masterpiece based on the findings from our very own Gray Fossil Site.

Friday, October 9th – Saturday, October 17th – STEAM Art Studio Programs

Enjoy STEAM inspired Art Studio activities such as Leonardo da Vinci inspired invention sketches, crayon-resist watercolors, optical illusion drawings, DIY tessellations, plate rubbings, and more. Activities vary each day and are self-guided with instructions provided.