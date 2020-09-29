Hands On! Discovery Center October Events

Enjoy a variety of STEAM-based hands–on activities on our Discovery Cart. Activities vary each day including Cubelets robot blocks, K’nex, Legos, reverse engineering, micro-fossil picking, and more. Check in with the front desk upon arrival for more details. Free with paid general admission.
10 am-5 pm on the following days:
Friday, October 9th
Tuesday, October 13th
Wednesday, October 14th
Thursday, October 15th
Friday, October 16th
Facebook Live STEAM Programs
Join us on Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/visithandson) at 1:30 pm for exciting STEAM programs and activities you can do at home! Previous videos will remain available on our Facebook page and are posted to our YouTube channel.
LIVE at 1:30 pm on the following days:
Tuesday, October 13th
Wednesday, October 14th
Thursday, October 15th
Friday, October, 16th
Friday, October 9th – Saturday, October 17th – Make It. Take It. Family Challenge Kits
Enjoy a hands–on family challenge inspired by our maker space. We supply the materials and prompts. You supply the creativity and teamwork. Visit the front desk upon departure to receive your kit. Free with paid general admission. One kit per family per visit. Activities, materials, and prompts vary. While supplies last.
Friday, October 9th – Saturday, October 17th – Miocene Masterpiece
Visit our Miocene Exhibit Hall to create a paleontology themed masterpiece based onthe findings from our very own Gray Fossil Site.
Friday, October 9th – Saturday, October 17th – STEAM Art Studio Programs
Enjoy STEAM inspired Art Studio activities such as Leonardo da Vinci inspired invention sketches, crayon-resist watercolors, optical illusion drawings, DIY tessellations, plate rubbings, and more. Activities vary each day and are self-guided with instructions provided.
If you have any questions on these or other programs, please call (423) 434-4263. Hours Tuesday-Saturday 10am-5pm. Admission fees apply. All programs and activities are subject to change without notice.
