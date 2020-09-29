This week I go back to the world of DC animated films with the new release “Superman: Man of Tomorrow”, which follows the early life of Clark Kent and his beginnings as Superman. The film is partially based on the 2015 miniseries “Superman: American Alien”. The film begins by introducing us to a young Clark Kent living with his Earth parents Jonathan and Martha Kent on their Kansas farm. After several scenes of Clark as a kid, the film moves forward to young adult Clark living in Metropolis as an intern for the newspaper the Daily Planet. While Clark is attending the launch of a telescope made by Lex Luthor’s Lexcrop, we meet both Lex and grad student Lois Lane, who confronts Lex at the launching with the knowledge he has committed fraud against the United States government. Despite her revelation, the rocket is launched with the telescope on board, but soon the rocket explodes and is about to crash into Metropolis, but Clark springs into action and manages to divert the rocket away from the city. While all this has been happening Clark has been watched by a mysterious stranger, who can vanish from sight in seconds. As a result of the explosion and the revelation from Lois, Lex is arrested and the grad student is promoted to ace reporter. Later STAR Labs (a lad that provides medical treatment to superheroes) reveals some type of object is headed to Earth. When Clark learns of the pending danger he heads to the skies to divert the object only to discover the invader is actually alien bounty hunter Lobo, who has come to capture the supposed last Kryptonian. The two begin an epic fight all over the city with Lobo surprised to discover the powers of Clark. Lobo fights Clark toe-to-toe and fires several weapons at him, including one which releases a strange purple liquid, which misses Clark and hits janitor Rudy Jones, which will cause him to transform into the mysterious creature to be named Parasite. When Lobo appears to have the upper hand against Clark, the mysterious man who has been watching Clark, reveals himself to be a Martian named J’onn, who will become known as the J’onn J’onzz Martian Manhunter. John battles Lobo but struggles in the fight and is eventually saved by Clark. After the aliens fight, everyone wants answers about the three aliens, and Lois manages to interview the now captured Lobo, but the conservation does not go well with the alien from the planet Czarnia, who is very crude in nature. Meanwhile, J’onn formally introduces himself to Clark as the last Martian, and reveals he has remained hidden due to mankind’s fear of aliens. While meeting with Clark in Smallville, J’onn activates the mysterious crystal-shaped device the Man of Steel has been trying to make functional. The device reveals Clark’s Kryptonain heritage, and he learns how his biological parents saved his life due to the pending destruction of Krypton. The next day Martha presents Clark with a red and blue costume with an “S” on the front like the one on the crystal. Shortly after he leaves Smallville, he heads to Metropolis to battle the newly created Parasite who is wreaking havoc in the city. The battle eventually involves the military, but they prove useless against the now almos Godzilla sized Parasite. Eventually the battle ends successfully for the heroes, and Motorpolis is saved and Clark officially accepts the mantle of Superman. Before he leaves Earth, Lobo drops a couple of bombshells of information on Clark and J’onn, leaving them with a bit of hope. I’m sure we haven’t seen the last of Lobo, as the character left a lasting impression. The film features the wonderful vocal talents of Darren Criss (“Glee”) as Superman/Clark and Zachary Quinto (“Star Trek”) as Lex Luthor, among others. The film is a fun representation of a young Clark just beginning his career as Superman and reporter Clark Kent, and the animation is beautiful. Superman fans, and comic book fans in general will no doubt find “Superman: Man of Tomorrow” to be a great introduction to the early days of the Man of Steel”. Now on Blu-ray, DVD, 4K Ultra HD and streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Rated PG-13)

