Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park October 2020 – Special Events

Living History Saturdays at Fort Watauga

October 3, 10, 17, & 24 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Stop in for an afternoon visit at Fort Watauga and join a member of our interpretive staff as they showcase a slice of colonial frontier life. From 18th century woodworking and musket demonstrations, to open hearth cooking or quill pen writing. You never know what may be going on at the fort. Come by, check it out, and take a step back in time.

Sabine Hill State Historic Site: Guided Tours

Saturdays, October 3 & 17 11:30 am

Sundays, October 4 & 18 1:30 pm

Cost: Adults – $8.00; Ages 7 to 17 – $4.00; Ages 6 and under Free

Pre-registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join Seasonal Interpreter Laura Ellis for a guided tour of this stately home which has been described as one of the finest examples of Federal architecture in the State of Tennessee. Take in the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the influential Taylor family who called Sabine Hill home in the early 19th century. Duration – 1 hour.

Meet at Sabine Hill 2328 West G Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Please note, Sabine Hill is only accessible by stairs. Only portable toilet facilities are available currently.

Carter Mansion: Guided Tours

Saturdays, October 10 & 24 11:30 am

Sundays, October 11 & 25 1:30 pm

Cost: Adults – $8.00; Ages 7 to 17 – $4.00; Ages 6 and under Free

Pre-registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join Season Interpreter Taylor Moorefield for a tour of Tennessee’s oldest frame house! Discover the secrets of this elegant frontier home and learn the history of the prominent family who built it between 1775 and 1780. Duration – 1 hour.

Meet at The Historic Carter Mansion 1031 Broad Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Please note, the Carter Mansion is only accessible by stairs.

Mysterious Candlelight Tours of the Carter Mansion

(Recommended for ages 10 and up)

Thursday, October 15 7:30 pm & 8:30 pm

Thursday, October 22 7:30 pm & 8:30 pm

Cost: $10.00 Adults, $5.00 Ages 17 & under Max: 10 per tour

Pre-registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

It’s that time of year again when the air turns cool, leaves change color, ghost stories are told, and certain old houses take on an ominous appearance. If you have ever wondered what goes on at night in a house that’s over 200 years old, and are willing to brave the darkness and shadows, these tours may be for you! Join Carter Mansion curator Chad Bogart for a tantalizing tour of this old estate built by John and Landon Carter in 1775. Hear tales of ghostly appearances, unexplained happenings, mysterious past events, strange superstitions and other unusual goings-on with a bit of history and humor thrown in for good measure. Meet at the Carter Mansion 1031 Broad Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

* Please note, the Carter Mansion is only accessible by stairs. *

Bird Walks with the Lee and Lois Herndon TOS Chapter

Saturdays, October 3, 10, 17, & 24 8 am

Meet other birders and naturalists at Sycamore Shoals for a morning of birding during the migratory season.

Scary Stories at Fort Watauga

Thursday, October 29 7:30 pm

Free Admission

Strange things happen around All Hallows Eve, especially at an old fort by the river. But don’t be afraid, Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals isn’t haunted… Or Is It?!?! Join us for an evening of family friendly stories, songs, and tales that are sure to send a shiver down your spine and tickle your funny bone. * Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this event will be held in the amphitheater behind Fort Watauga. Please keep 6 feet of distance between family groups.

Would you like to be added to our events email list? – please email jennifer.bauer@tn.gov

