The Loafer and Market Innovations Team-Up with The Bristol Crisis Center to Create Suicide Awareness Documentary

The Loafer and Market Innovations have teamed with The Bristol Crisis Center, a non profit organization entirely focused on suicide research and prevention, to create a documentary short film, raising awareness on the matter. Producer Kimberly Santucci was first drawn to the idea of a documentary, due to her own personal experiences. In early 2019, Santucci had went through a traumatic event with her marriage, and it affected her life in multiple ways. “You know, suicide is a very serious thing in the world. I feel like sharing some stories and showing just how important it is to seek help if you’re having suicidal thoughts, will be something we can do to help out community”. Santucci said.

The Loafer has been the northeast Tennessee premier arts and entertainment magazine for over 30 years, and recently the publication made the digital switch. Cinematographer Dalton Stout, the mind behind the video department at Market Innovations, created the proposal in coordination with Santucci as well as the Crisis Center. “Film production is always a valuable way to visually tell important stories in our world. People can see and feel the emotion and impact that suicide leaves on people and families. I wanted to create a documentary that will help raise awareness and maybe we can do something amazing with it.” Stout said. Production on “Behind the Smile” began on September 22nd with production wrapping the following day. Real local people were asked to speak about their experiences, and some of what cameras caught, were ‘gut wrenching’. “Being on set for a soda commercial or a comedy film is obviously so much different. These are real people, pouring out their heart and soul on camera. There’s a special silence on set that you don’t get with any other type of production”, said Stout.

Followers of The Loafer’s social media as well as The Bristol Crisis Center, will find updates regarding release and additional viewing options for the film.