Emory & Henry College launches High School Esports League

Emory & Henry College is looking for high school students who enjoy playing video games to participate in the High School Esports D League, the premier and largest national esports league that provides the chance for high school students to compete in their favorite games against other high school students from all over the country.

“Players who love the thrill of competition will love the D League because each game matters,” says Nathan Magstadt, director of esports at Emory & Henry College. “All results are tracked and recorded, giving students the opportunity to play in an organized group of players who love gaming as much as they do.”

The inaugural season will start October 5 and go through December 11. All playing will be done virtually.

For more information, please contact esports@ehc.edu.