Personally I have had little exposure to German films, so when I saw the title of the new film “Freaks: You’re One of Us” I found myself intrigued. I discovered the film was German made when I noticed the actors’ voices were dubbed. The film is best described as a superhero/sci-fi/fantasy/drama film, which I definitely have an affinity for. The film is the story of fry cook Wendy (Cornella Groschel), mysterious homeless man Marek (Wotan Wike Mohring) and geeky comic book fan Elmar (Tim Oliver Schultz) who have various superpowers that have an eventual impact on their personal lives. Wendy knows she has strange abilities when she is a child after she causes extreme damage to the school she is attending after a rather unpleasant visit with the principal. Eventually her powers, which include super strength, are placed under the control by a mysterious organization through daily medication. Thus, as an adult, Wendy has her powers under control, and as the years have passed has basically forgotten about her powers. However, one night she runs across the aforementioned Marek after her shift at the diner where she works and unwillingly unleashes her powers on Marek after she feels threatened. During her run-in with Marek, he reveals his gift of invulnerability and reveals his talent by allowing a vehicle to run him over. Meanwhile, her co-worker Elmar reveals he has the ability to control electricity and wants to dub himself Electro Man, and attempts to convince Wendy they need to reveal their powers to the world and use them for good. However, Wendy is not so open to the idea, and worries the organization that helps keep her super abilities under control will come after her if she reveals herself to the public. In fact, Marek escaped from what we would describe as the bad guys, and has been hiding in what appears to be an abandoned aquarium. Wendy, Marek and Elmar eventually come together in an effort to free all the other metahumans being held and kept under control at the dastardly organization’s headquarters. Of the three characters, Elmar is most unable to keep his special abilities a secret and as a result causes problems for the trio in their personal and public lives. Elmar even dons a superhero costume, drawing yet more attention to himself. The three have an eventual showdown with the bad guys and the characters have different endings, none of which are that pleasant. The film reminded me of the world of the “X-Men” series, which included the fear of those who are different. The film also conveys the message that while super abilities may be wonderful, they come with a high cost, especially when it comes to those closest to you. I was not familiar with any of the actors involved, but they all did a marvelous jog in their respective roles, and left me with a desire to see some of their other work. The film is not groundbreaking in any way, but may provide a pleasant diversion for fans of this genre, and will give access to the German filmmakers and actors involved. “Freaks: You’re One of Us” was an intriguing German superhero film without the sometimes sheen of its American counterparts. Now streaming on Netflix. (Rated TV-MA)

