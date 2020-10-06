Hard Rock 3D Model for Proposed Bristol Hotel Destination Resort & Casino Available for Public Viewing

New Hours Set for Residents to View the Features for Entertainment, Restaurants, and Music That Would Come to Bristol

Hard Rock International announced the new schedule for residents to view the model of the Hotel and Casino project being showcased at the former Bristol Mall.

Starting Tuesday, September 29 the model will be available to view every Tuesday to Friday from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Bristol Mall (500 Gate City Hwy, Bristol, VA). Residents and visitors can see the model, artist renderings of the project and get more information about the Hard Rock Bristol before the local casino referendum on the ballot on November 3, 2020.

The model gives residents a chance to see how the Hard Rock Bristol will transform the area. The plan is to build a major attraction and an economic driver for the city and regional community. Hard Rock locations are located in some of the world’s greatest gateway cities. The proposal has been designed to encapsulate Hard Rock’s brand pillars to make this a destination resort that will serve the residents of Bristol, attract tourists and generate millions of dollars in new tax revenue for the city.

“This model provides members of the Bristol community the opportunity to see what we envision for the future of the Bristol Mall. We wanted to ensure that the community is well-informed before they go to vote on November 3,” said Sean Caffery, Senior Vice President of Business and Casino Development for Hard Rock International.

Hard Rock representatives were joined at a recent model unveiling by local partners Jim McGlothlin, Chairman and CEO of The United Company, and Clyde Stacy, CEO of Par Ventures. Also, at the unveiling were local elected and city leaders, representatives from the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, from the Birthplace of Country Music and dozens of local small businesses and coalition partners.

Hard Rock unveiled details about the project which will include: seven restaurants and four bars, a 3,200 seat Hard Rock Live venue, a 20,000 people outdoor entertainment venue, a country western nightlife experience, and a Hard Rock Cafe with a stage for local and musicians and beyond. The resort will also feature a Rock shop and retail store, Rock Spa and Body Rock fitness center, a convention and meeting space,

and a country music memorabilia experience. Hard Rock also announced that the Bristol property will include a racing experience, sport experience and interactive sports and e-sports simulator.

Hard Rock is also planning to showcase several priceless items from their vast collection of authentic music memorabilia at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum very soon. More information will be released about the items and dates later this week.