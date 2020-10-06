Manifestation Minded

A couple of weeks ago when I was discussing getting back in the habit of good morning routines, I briefly mentioned morning manifestations. While I almost feel silly discussing this at length (because I know some of you are going to think I’m just spewing some crazy-hippie-crystal-magic nonsense,) I also feel like I’m doing a great disservice by not enlightening everyone to something that has changed my life for the better. So here we go.

Manifestation is real. Whether you think it’s a bunch of hooey or not, it’s been proven that what you focus on is what you get out of life; a.k.a you reap what you sow. And being someone who doesn’t believe anything unless I see it with my own 2 eyes, I am giving you my solemn promise that I’ve seen the power of what your mind can cultivate just by changing your thoughts.

When I talked about this a few weeks ago it was in reference to money issues. To bring any of you up to speed who didn’t read, I began using a guided journal which prompted me to do morning manifestations. I had never done that before, literally had to google what some were, and I wrote down the first one I saw that spoke to me: Money flows freely to me. This was on September 10. Within a couple hours of writing it down and speaking it into existence, I received an offer to help a friend with a house flip for 2 days, resulting in a $320 paycheck. The next day a $100 bill fell out of my dryer and I don’t carry cash so I’m dumbfounded at that one. By the end of the week I received a check to my house in Tri-Cities in the amount of $360 from overpaying on my homeowners insurance. Last Tuesday I received an unexpected $540 direct deposit from unemployment and last Thursday I got a call for a very promising job opportunity that I’ve been praying for. That one little positive thought set into motion more positivity which attracted more of what I wanted. It’s like a domino effect once you see the results; more positive results equal more positive thoughts and so on.

Seeing this in action has caused a total shift in my thinking that is bringing more and more peace and happiness to my life. I am no longer stressed and worrying about the future. I am staying present, doing my best with every day I’m given and trusting the timing of the universe. I’ve realized that no matter how bad things have gotten, I’ve always been taken care of. Things always have a way of working out the way they are intended and moved me into a better place. While it’s hard not to get discouraged when you feel like you’re banging your head against a wall trying to get somewhere, it might just be the universe telling you that’s not where you’re supposed to be, and you should listen. I’m not a religious person, but I do think there’s a bigger plan for myself that I’m the last to know about, I just need to take a breath and trust that I deserve and will achieve wonderful things.

Everyone knows the analogy of “looking at the glass as half-empty or half-full” but it is so perfect when you really consider the context. A person who is dying in the desert and sees a half-empty glass is going to be panicking and worrying about the fact that it’s almost gone and what they will do next. The person with the half-full outlook is going to calm down, be grateful for the water they DO have, and savor it slowly. Either way, they have the same amount of water that is eventually going to run out. Who will be happier, the person who savored every drop with gratitude or the person who didn’t appreciate what little they had and the extra nourishment it provided? We need to do this with life all the way around. If you’re never looking appreciating the things you DO have, you won’t enjoy them until they’re gone.

Since beginning the guided journaling, I’ve also found it very beneficial to follow some Law of Attraction and manifestation accounts on Instagram. Every morning I wake up and re-post something that speaks to me and makes my heart feel at peace. I pair it with a soothing song and let it run all day long. Starting my day this way sets into motion a lot of positivity and it’s nice to see a little reminder throughout my day of what I am wanting to bring into my life.

You can think I’m crazy all you want, but I will leave you with this. Last Tuesday my best friend Robbie came to stay with me in Nashville for a couple of days. One of the first things out of his mouth was that he hoped we had a “celebrity encounter.” Less than 48 hours later, we were taking our picture and introducing ourselves to Jason Momoa. So if that doesn’t inspire you to at least give it a try, I don’t know what will.

Have a wonderful week!