MECC Announces Free Redbud Tree Distribution

Mountain Empire Community College, in partnership with the Metallurgical Coal Producers Association, and the state parks in Southwest Virginia, will offer a redbud tree giveaway in October in coordination with the College’s 2020 Home Craft Days Virtual Festival.

Approximately 2,500 trees are available for distribution at no cost at three Southwest Virginia state parks and MECC by student and staff members of the MECC Environment Club. Distribution will be on a first-come, first serve basis and there a limit to 10 trees per community member Anyone picking up a tree during the distribution event is required to wear a mask and adhere to State Park COVID-19 guidelines.

The distribution will be held at the following times and locations:

Tuesday, October 13 – Wilderness Road State Park from 10 am. to 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center

Wednesday, October 14 – Natural Tunnel State Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center

Thursday, October 15 – Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn of museum

Friday, October 16 – MECC Campus (Parking Lot B by Solar panels) from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on the MECC Environmental Club Tree Distribution, please contact Rosa Cooke, MECC Water/Wastewater Associate Professor, at 276-523-2400.