Opera Regatta to Launch in October 

Opera singers to serenade Knoxville on three separate dates this fall.

Knoxville Opera is excited to announce it is launching a new project, literally. Like many performing arts organizations, Knoxville Opera is striving to find new ways to serve our community safely outside of the theater during the time of Covid. We have found an exciting way to do just that. Following the tradition of the VOL Navy, Knoxville Opera announces its new community project, the Opera Regatta. The Opera Regatta is a pontoon boat with 2 opera singers and Maestro Brian Salesky onboard, which will travel down the Tennessee River, making stops along the way on 3 consecutive Sundays in October. The dates for the Regatta are October 4th, 11th, and 18th. Knoxville Opera invites you to follow us, forming the Opera Regatta as we leave our home dock or to meet us at our Grand Finale location of the day.

On Sunday, October 4th the boat will launch from Volunteer Landing Marina around Noon and travel downstream toward Duncan Boat Dock. The boat will reach Duncan Boat Dock at 3:15.

On Sunday, October 11th, the Opera Regatta will launch from Duncan Boat Dock at 12:15, travel upstream to perform its Grand Finale at Volunteer Landing Marina, Downtown, Knoxville at 3:15.

On Sunday, October 18th, the Opera Regatta will again depart from Duncan Boat Dock, arriving for its Grand Finale at Calhoun’s On the River, Downtown, Knoxville at 2:30. (All times are approximate depending on weather conditions).

The performers will sing a variety of repertoire from, Broadway musicals, Disney movies and classic opera and operetta.

“This pandemic has invited us to reimagine how we do business,“ remarked new Executive Director Jason Hardy. “This season, we have an opportunity to broaden our civic and cultural value by taking our work into the community with smaller, socially-distanced performances. At a time when we are isolated, we crave shared experiences more than ever. We hope our growing presence around the city will positively impact the way we connect and engage with each other and with our community” added Hardy.

“Although theater and musical seasons around the world have been cancelled, we believe that music is needed now more than ever. By presenting the arts using non-traditional approaches, we hope to reach new audiences in need of the hope and inspiration that music can provide. Performing opera on a boat while traveling down a river has to be one of the most unique ways to spread the power of music, and I appreciate Maestro Salesky making it happen,” said Eden McNabb Bishop, Chair of the Board of Directors.