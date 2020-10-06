TUSCULUM HOLDING MULTIPLE COMMUNITY EVENTS DURING HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE WEEK ON GREENEVILLE CAMPUS

Tusculum University will provide an opportunity to learn more about one of the most disturbing chapters in world history when it holds Holocaust Remembrance Week on the Greeneville campus.

The university will hold a variety of events the week of Oct. 5-11, with some opportunities to participate in person and others available through the Zoom virtual platform. Activities include lectures, art exhibits and plays that will enable people to reflect on the Holocaust and hear and see impressive examples of perseverance and survival.

“The Holocaust is not just a Jewish tragedy that occurred 80 years ago. It is a frightening reminder of what humanity was and is capable of,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “These remembrance events are not pleasant; they are tragic and sad, but they are necessary and important, lest we forget the danger of devaluing people. They also inspire us with the resilience and strength of the human spirit and the power of art to express the inexpressible.”

Here is a summary of the events:

Monday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m. – Dr. Desirae Matherly, chairwoman of Tusculum’s English and Fine Arts Department, will present a lecture called “A Station Without a Name”: Four Memoirs of Auschwitz. She will focus on four memoirs that pertain to this concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland – “Auschwitz and After” by Charlotte Delbo, “Man’s Search for Meaning” by Victor Frankl, “Survival in Auschwitz” by Primo Levi and “Night” by Elie Wiesel.

Community members can participate virtually at https://tusculum.zoom.us/j/95279549770 and use the meeting ID 952 7954 9770. They can also call 646-876-9923 and use the ID 952 7954 9770.

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m. – Endre “Andy” Sarkany, a 1961 graduate of Tusculum, will present his life story in a lecture titled “Living Life to Its Fullest: My Journey to Freedom.” In it, he discusses his and his father’s survival during the Holocaust. Born in 1936, he remained in the Budapest ghetto during the Holocaust, while his father was taken to Mauthausen concentration camp in 1944.

Community members can view the lecture at https://tusculum.zoom.us/j/85289965049 and use the meeting ID 852 8996 5049. They can also call 646-876-9923 and use the ID 852 8996 5049.

Thursday, Oct. 8-Sunday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 10-Sunday, Oct. 11, at 2 p.m. – GLAWPIGT, an acronym for Great Literature Alive, Well, & Playing In Greeneville, Tennessee, will present “I Never Saw Another Butterfly,” directed by Brian Ricker, in the Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center Theatre. This is a one-act play by Celeste Raspanti, which will last about an hour.

The play is based on the book “I Never Saw Another Butterfly: Children’s Drawings and Poems from Terezin Concentration Camp, 1942–1944.” The book is a collection of visual art made from available mediums and works of poetry by Jewish children who lived in the Theresienstadt concentration camp.

The play follows a young girl, Raja Englanderova, played by GLAWPIGT member Jade Ward, as she first arrives at Terezin frightened and grows accustomed to life in the camp. The play includes the encouragement she receives from art teacher Irena Synkova, played by Rachel Phillips, and the art classes Synkova holds in secret for children of the camp. The story also includes Raja meeting a young man, Honza Kosek, played by Jackson Beddingfield, for whom she develops feelings before he is sent to Auschwitz.

Tuesday, Oct. 6, and continuing through Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays – Tusculum will present “Art in the Holocaust,” an exhibit in the Behan Arena Theatre, which will feature 21 panels that contain art prints. The art was created during the Holocaust in ghettos, camps, forests and in hiding. The public is welcome to visit at the listed times.

These works reflect the tension between the artists’ need to document the terrible events they endured and their desire to break free through art and escape into the realms of beauty, imagination and faith. The art comes from Yad Vashem’s collection and stands as testimony to the strength of the human spirit.

Events in which community members come to campus require a face covering and physical distancing.

The lectures and the exhibit are free. The cost for “I Never Saw Another Butterfly” is $10 for adults and $5 each for seniors and children. Limited seating is available for the play, and reservations are strongly recommended by callingTusculum Arts Outreach at 423-798-1620 or emailing jhollowell@tusculum.edu.

Further information about the week is available at https://arts.tusculum.edu/remembrance/.