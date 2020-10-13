Another FREE Afternoon of Opera at Ijams 

Free outdoor concert planned for 10/17.

On Oct 17, 1:30 pm Knoxville Opera will return to Ijams Nature Center to perform a free concert. The program will feature popular selections from Broadway, film, operetta, and opera. The concert will be hosted by Knoxville Opera’s Artistic Director Brian Salesky, who will accompany beloved Knoxville singers, soprano Jacquie Brecheen and tenor Wayd Odle.

Admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to 50 socially-distanced guests seated on the lawn in front of the Pavilion located near the front entrance of the Visitor Center. All attendees must reserve a ticket online in order to attend.

Tickets may be reserved on the Ijams website:

https://www.ijams.org/event-details/special-event-another-afternoon-of-opera-at-ijams

Guests are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets and sit on the lawn. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase in the Ijams Visitor Center. In the event of rain at performance time, the event may be postponed to a later date.