The new Netflix film “Enola Holmes” is based on a series of novels by Nancy Springer and features the adventures of the younger sibling of famous detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) and their older brother Mycroft (Sam Claflin). Enola is portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown of “Stranger Things” fame, and Helena Bonham Carter portrays Eudoria, the mother of the Holmes family. The story begins by introducing us to the life Enola enjoys with her mother at their palatial home called Ferndell Hall, and how the two have adapted to life after the death of Enola‘s father and the departure of the Holmes brothers for London. While Enola does not attend school, her mother teaches her everything from jiu jitsu to chess and makes her read every book in the vast library in their home. The two also play word games which will come in handy later in the story. The mystery of the film begins when Enola wakes on the morning of her sixteenth birthday to find her mother missing. Eudoria did leave behind birthday gifts, but no notes or any reason as to why she has left. The disappearance of her mother leads Enola to contact her brothers to have them come home in an effort to help find their mother. Sherlock and Mycroft haven’t seen their sister in so long they don’t recognize her, and develop very different views of their sibling. Sherlock sees his sister as very intelligent, but Mycroft feels she is troublesome and as her legal guardian, prepares to send her to a finishing school. The morning she is about to be sent to the finishing school, Enola finds some clues her mother left and disguises herself as a boy, takes the load of money Eudoria left her and heads out to find her missing mom. While on a train to London, Enola meets the young Viscount Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), who is on the run from a mysterious man who is out to kill him. Said man just happens to be on the same train, forcing Enola and Tewkesbury to jump off the train and get to London the best way they can. The action really cranks up in London, as Enola is herself attacked by the man after her new friend Tewkesbury, and is eventually sent back to the finishing school she attempted to avoid. The adventures of Enola do lead her back to London and eventually to Tewkesbury’s home, joined by the young Viscount where they discover politics has led to some potential deadly consequences for the young duo. When Enola eventually returns to London, she continues to decipher messages her mother left in a popular newspaper as a follow up to the messages Enola left in a previous edition of the same newspaper. Does Enola find her mother? Does she become an expert detective in the vein of her brother Sherlock? I don’t think you need to be a detective to figure out the answers to the aforementioned questions, but I will leave the fun of discovery to you. The performances in this film are wonderful, led by the amazing Millie, who fills the shoes of Enola with perfection, and her performance is a highlight of the film. Her co-stars have great screen chemistry with the actress, and I especially enjoyed a sweet scene between her and Superman Henry which helped describe their relationship. Speaking of Henry, he does make a sturdy and likeable Sherlock, adding another icon to his list of performances. I certainly hope this is the first in many films featuring Millie as Enola, because this film set the stage for many other adventures with the young detective. The film is also noteworthy for its lack of profanity, making for a great family film. “Enola Holmes” is a film ready to provide you with two hours and five minutes of adventurous fun and mystery, and is just what we need as a break from our perilous times. Now showing on Netflix. (Rated PG-13)
