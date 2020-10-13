New Website Anchors Campaign for Unicoi County Tourism and Population Growth

Real. Wild. Unicoi County Campaign To Reach Multiple Audiences

A new, multi-tiered campaign to promote outdoor tourism and population growth launched today in UnicoiCounty. Anchored by a campaign termed ‘Real. Wild. Unicoi County’, the strategy aims to grow awareness of the county as a destination for outdoor enthusiasts and those looking to move to or retire to the county.

“While the region may know of the many assets Unicoi County offers, we’re launching a campaign to let the world know,” says Tyler Engle, Executive Director of the Joint Economic Development Board of Unicoi County. “With so many people in search of the peace and beauty of the great outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our launch is well timed to make Unicoi County a destination for tourists and those looking to move or retire to a safe and beautiful place.”

RealWildUnicoiCounty.com provides deep insights into the county’s offerings to outdoor enthusiasts, who in 2019 generated more than $9.7 million dollars in tourism expenditures in the county. “Tourism generated $780,000 in local tax revenues here according to the Tennessee Department of Tourism in 2019,” Engle explains. “We want to greatly increase that number in coming years and create new jobs related to tourism.”

The campaign will likewise reverse stagnant population growth in the county by attracting families to move to the countywith MoveToUnicoiCounty.com or retire here through RetireToUnicoiCounty.com. “The pandemic caused many companies to allow employees to work remotely and that practice is expected to continue,” says Lee Brown, Chairperson of the Joint Economic Development Board of Unicoi County. “We are ideally positioned with Erwin Fiber’s Gigabit broadband service to most of our county and an affordable co-working space for small business start-ups and entrepreneurs offered by Erwin Utilities (go to SquareOneErwin.com)”.

“Unlike most states, Tennessee has no state income tax and does not tax retiree incomes. Unicoi County’s cost of living also compares well to anywhere in the country. The websites offer a convenient calculator that enables users to estimate the additional dollars that they can pocket when they move or retire to Unicoi County,” says Engle.

The campaign will include social media ads and other forms of digital marketing targeting specific groups and regions within the U.S. “This is the most ambitious campaign launched in the county to grow jobs and increase our population and tax base,” say Engle. “I believe that it will also attract more businesses to Unicoi County and allow us to become a home to new business startups. While much of our emphasis remains on industrial recruitment, tourism and the beauty that we offer here can play a significant role in our economic growth.”