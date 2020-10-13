Registration under way for youth and adult basketball

Johnson City Parks and Recreation will begin accepting registrations and applications for its youth and adult basketball programs on Oct. 9.

The youth program is open to boys and girls in the following age groups: 6-7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15. Youth registration is available online at www.myjcparks.org. The registration fee is $25 per player. The deadline for registration is Oct. 30. The late registration fee of $45 is effective Oct. 31.

Adult basketball will be offered in the following divisions: men’s open and men’s church. The registration fee is $400. Please register in person at the Winged Deer Park Athletic Office, 4137 Bristol Highway, from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Games are expected to begin Monday, Nov. 30. In an effort to reduce or prevent local COVID-19 transmission participants will be required to participate in screening measures, including temperature checks, wearing a mask inside the facility and engaging in appropriate social distancing.

For more information, please call 423-283-5822.