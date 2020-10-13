Stories from the Pumpkin Patch at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site

The twenty-seventh annual Stories from the Pumpkin Patch will be held Saturday, October 17th from 3pm till 8pm at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site. Storytellers will include Libby Tipton, Terry Arrington, Judy “Butterfly” Farlow, and two students from the East Tennessee State University Storytelling Program. Libby utilizes a combination of sign, gesture, and voice to tell stories about her culture, subculture, and roots in a deaf Appalachian family. Terry is a native of southwest Virginia and has lived throughout the country while serving in the United States Army. Judy is a national award-winning storyteller who uses magic, puppets, ventriloquism, costume, and music to enchant and delight her listeners.

Hot apple cider will be heated to perfection and served out of the mid nineteenth century George Haynes cabin. The Tipton-Haynes house will be open for visitors to leisurely stroll through historic halls and rooms.

Joining this year’s Pumpkin Patch will be the Appalachian Highland Celts and their Halloween Spooktacular. They will have a haunted trail for visitors to test your courage. Candy will be handed out via “candy chutes” for kids of all ages. A bake sell will give visitors the chance to go home with some delicious treats. There will also be a jar full of candy corn for you to guess the closest amount in order to win a prize.

Join us and enjoy an evening outside with your family as admission is $5 per adult and $2.50 for children 12 and under. Members of Tipton-Haynes are always free. We are located at 2620 S Roan Street in Johnson City, TN. For more information please call (423) 926-3631.