Celebrate the Día de los Muertos with Wortham

Just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month, the Wortham Center is proud to collaborate with Hola Community Artsto exhibit the work of renowned Mexican artist Margarita Figueroa,

October 21 – November 2, with special events on Saturday, October 31.

Celebrate the Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) and Halloween holidays with a self-guided, physically distanced tour of whimsical, life-size Catrinas in the Wortham Center lobby. La Catrina is one of the most recognizable figures in the Day of the Dead holiday and still permeates and influences Mexican folk art today.

“Día de los Muertos is distinctly different from Halloween in origin, celebration and culture. Día de los Muertos is truly a joyous celebration of life and the beauty of remembering those who have come before us,” says Adriana Chavela, Executive Director of Hola Community Arts. “During this celebration, the dead sort of become a part of the living world, as families tell stories and reflect on memories of them.”

Have a group of friends who want to visit together? Schedule a private tour! Walk-ins are also welcome. Suggested donation of $5 per guest.

www.worthamarts.org