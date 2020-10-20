Fall into Fun with Girl Scouts’ Halloween Birthday Celebration

Oct. 31 is the birthday of Juliette Gordon Low, founder of Girl Scouts, and Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians (GSCSA) invites you to come celebrate this special day with us at a free event! Girls are invited to come by the Johnson City Service Center, located at 1100 Woodland Ave., Suite 600, on Oct. 31 from 10:00am-12:00pm for fun activities and to make a special fall craft! The Girl Scout shop will be open and any girl customer who comes in costume to the shop will receive a one-of-a-kind patch. There will be special deals offered on select shop items. Girl Scouts are encouraged to bring a non-member friend and introduce her to the world of Girl Scouts!

Not a member/don’t know a member but want to know more about Girl Scouts? Then this event is a great chance for you to learn more about Girl Scouts and get a taste of what it’s like to be a member. Non-members, please register via Eventbrite. No registration required for members.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken at this event. Cloth face masks will be required (in addition to any costume-related, non-cloth masks). We will only be letting one household into the shop at a time. Social distancing and hygienic protocols will also be followed.

About the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians

The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has almost 14,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia, through eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia. Girl Scouts is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school. Girls are welcome to join throughout the year. For more information, visit girlscoutcsa.org or call 800.474.1912.