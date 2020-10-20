Halloween Treats

“Alien” (1979) This film is as much a horror film as it is a sci-fi flick. The film introduced movie fans to the horrifying acid for blood Alien, also known as a Xenomorph XX121. The film made an action heroine of Siqourney Weaver, and several sequels followed, including the smash “Aliens”. I dare you to watch this one with the lights out. (Rated R)
“The Lost Boys” (1987) Without a doubt one of the coolest flicks to be produced in the 1980’s. The film is described as a teen/black comedy/horror film, and features plenty of the aforementioned. In this film star Jason Patrick proved he was more than capable of holding his own with the often scene stealing vampire Kiefer Sutherland. On a side note, I never quite understood Corey Haim’s wardrobe in this film, even if it was the 1980’s! The film has a rocking soundtrack. (Rated R)