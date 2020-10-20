As one might expect, Halloween 2020 has been altered due to COVID-19, so if you have stay-at-home Halloween plans, I have a few suggestions for a few films you may want to enjoy. I am not including some of the obvious choices, the original “Halloween” or “Hocus Pous” to name two, but some that you may have considered and others you many have never considered. I present my choices for some Halloween treats: “Alien” (1979) This film is as much a horror film as it is a sci-fi flick. The film introduced movie fans to the horrifying acid for blood Alien, also known as a Xenomorph XX121. The film made an action heroine of Siqourney Weaver, and several sequels followed, including the smash “Aliens”. I dare you to watch this one with the lights out. (Rated R) “The Lost Boys” (1987) Without a doubt one of the coolest flicks to be produced in the 1980’s. The film is described as a teen/black comedy/horror film, and features plenty of the aforementioned. In this film star Jason Patrick proved he was more than capable of holding his own with the often scene stealing vampire Kiefer Sutherland. On a side note, I never quite understood Corey Haim’s wardrobe in this film, even if it was the 1980’s! The film has a rocking soundtrack. (Rated R)

“Whatever Happened To Baby Jane” (1962) While not an obvious choice for your Halloween film menu, the sight of Bette Davis with pale white makeup and heavy eyeliner, is enough to frighten anyone. This was also the first team up of Bette and Joan Crawford, and the rivalry between the two is a Hollywood legend. This film is creepy and uncomfortable enough to make for a fun Halloween treat. Just wait for the cooked rat moment!

“Hotel Transylvania” (2012) My list must include one for the kids, and this film is perfect for the costumed young ones. The animated comedy delight features Count Dracula running a hotel called Hotel Transylvania, where the world’s monsters can take a break and a rest from human civilization. The film features tons of well known monsters, and proved so successful fans were treated to two sequels, with a fourth film reported. Fun times for all. (Rated PG)

“Sleepy Hollow” (1999) Director Tim Burton’s unique visions are all over this film, loosely based on the 1820 short story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”. Star Johnny Depp is well cast in the role of police constable Ichabod Crane, and as usual puts his eccentric touch on the role. Another film I recommend watching with the lights out as you wait for the latest appearance from the headless horseman. (Rated R)

“Van Helsing” (2004) This film stars Hugh Jackman as the famous vigilante monster hunter, and features plenty of awesome special effects involving vampires, a werewolf, and Frankenstien’s monster. The film not only features the aforementioned famous film monsters, but plenty of action to go with the chills. If you ever plan a trip to Transylvania I recommend taking Jackman’s Van Helsing with you. (Rated PG-13)

“Underworld” (2003) When this film burst onto cinema screens, it introduced us to a world of sleek and ultra-cool vampires and their secret underworld war with werewolves, also known in the film as Lycans. Kate Beckinsale was featured as Selene, the lead character who made vampires come off as rock star/action heroes. The success of the film led to numerous sequels, the last of which was the 2016 “Underworld: Blood Wars”. The battles between the vampires and werewolves are action packed and the special effects featuring humans transforming to werewolves is just one reason to watch the series. (Rated R)

“War of the Worlds’ (2005) Another not so obvious choice for a Halloween treat, this sci-fi is directed by Steven Spielberg, stars Tom Cruise, and features plenty of thrills and scares. The plot is simple but effective: Earth is unexpectedly attacked by extraterrestrials from another world, and despite the invaders advanced technology, mankind finds a way to beat the odds and survive. (Rated PG-13)

“Interview With The Vampire” (1994) In current time, Vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Brad Pitt) gives an interview to reporter Daniel Molloy (Christian Slater) about his experiences with the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Tom Cruise) back in 18th and 19th century New Orleans. This film is elegant (if you can say that about a vampire flick) and creepy all at once. A fun adaptation of the Anne Rice novel. (Rated R)

“Plan 9 From Outer Space” (1959) Last, but in this case certainly least, is a film considered to be one of the worst of all time. Directed by the infamous Ed Wood, the film features laughable special effects, wooden acting, and a horrible script. You know all the ingredients for a fun time for those who enjoy a bit of cheesy fun on Halloween. Any film that features an actress named Vampira, is bound to be a blast. Oh, and poor Bela Lugosi died during the making of the film, and his role was taken over by a dentist. Enough said. Just enjoy the insanity of it all. (Not Rated)

Have a safe and Happy Halloween!