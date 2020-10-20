Keefauver Farm hikes to focus on tree identification

Connie Deegan is offering three short, family friendly hikes up Keefauver Farm’s tree-lined ridge. Participants will learn interesting facts about trees, including root systems, mast, and color change. Deegan will teach participants how to identify some of the many species in the hardwood forest. Children will receive a free booklet, “Common Upland Hardwoods of Tennessee.”

Choose from these dates and times:

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 10-11 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2-3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22, noon to 1 p.m.

The hikes are free, and all ages are welcome. Keefauver Farm is located at 632 Hales Chapel Road, Johnson City.

For more information, call Connie Deegan at 423-283-5821.