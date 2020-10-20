Paranormal Investigation at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site

The haunted and historic buildings of Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will be opened to the public for “Three Nights of Fright” paranormal investigating on October 20, 24, and 27. S.R.S Paranormal is back to guide the hunt as they use their investigative equipment and teach the public the methods of their profession. Each night will begin at 6pm and end around 11pm. There will be a limit of 10 to 15 participants each night that must be 12 years or older. Please email (tiptonhaynes@outlook.com) or call (423-926-3631) to register as slots will fill quickly. Cost is $25 per participant. Tipton-Haynes is located in South Johnson City at 2620 South Roan Street. Tipton-Haynes is a Tennessee Historical Commission State-Owned Historic Site.

Share this: