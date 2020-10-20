Parks and Recreation offers Howl-O-Ween, costume photo contest for pets

Johnson City Parks and Recreation is seeking photos of pets in Halloween costumes. Residents are encouraged to dress up their dogs, cats and other pets for a chance to win a Pet Prize Pack. First place winners will be selected in the following categories: Top Dog, Cool Cat and Wild Card (all other entries).

Email photos to jcparksinfo@johnsoncitytn.org with Howl-o-ween in the subject line. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and announced Monday, Nov. 2. Winning photos will be posted in an album on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/jcparkstn/.

The contest is free.

Rules:

Entries will be accepted starting Thursday, Oct. 15 through midnight Thursday, Oct. 29.

Must be 18 to enter.

One winner per category.

Pets only. No people in the photo please.

One pet photo per entry. Multiple entries per owner allowed.

No video entries accepted.

Include pet’s name, owner’s name, telephone number and entry category.

To be considered, your pet must be dressed in an appropriate Halloween costume. Obscene, lewd or cruel entries in which animals appear uncomfortable or distressed will not be considered, and we reserve the right to reject inappropriate entries.

Photos taken by professional photographers are not eligible.

Entries become the property of the City of Johnson City.

Johnson City Parks and Recreation is sponsoring the contest and using its Facebook page as the sharing and posting platform. The contest is neither sponsored nor endorsed by Facebook.

For more information, call 423-434-5758.