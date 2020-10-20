TUSCULUM HOLDING VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE TO DISCUSS ADULTAND ONLINE STUDIES PROGRAM FOR UNDERGRADUATE DEGREES

Individuals who are interested in pursuing an undergraduate degree from Tusculum University in a solely online format or through evening in-person classes will have an opportunity to learn more during a virtual open house.

Tusculum will hold the event for the university’s adult and online studies program Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. via the Zoom platform. The open house will feature background information about the AOS program from members of Tusculum’s admission and financial aid teams.

One item is Pioneer Finish, a new Tusculum initiative offering a customized financial aid package with competitive scholarships that could result in free tuition for the student.

The majority of the open house will be dedicated to answering questions from prospective students. Representatives from the Colleges of Business, Civic and Liberal Arts, Education, Nursing, as well as Science, Technology and Math will be present to respond to questions about specific academic programs.

A member of the ARCHES program will also be present to assist and provide information about the robust services available to first-generation, low-income students, such as academic advisement, financial literacy, cultural events and trips as well as additional grant aid for those who are Pell-eligible. More than 50 percent of Tusculum’s enrollment consists of first-generation students – someone whose parents or guardians did not receive a bachelor’s degree.

The AOS program is designed with working adults in mind, but it is also open to other students.

“Tusculum University is focused on equipping students to be career-ready professionals,” said Dr. Ramona Williams, the institution’s vice president of enrollment management and financial aid. “We want to assist individuals at any stage in their life with the receipt of an undergraduate degree because it opens so many more professional doors. If taking online courses or face-to-face night courses is the best fit for you, we are here to accommodate you.”

To participate in the open house, please register at https://home.tusculum.edu/aos-undergraduate/undergraduate-virtual-open-house/. Once that process is complete, Tusculum will send the registrant the Zoom link.

For further information about the AOS program and the university, please visit www.tusculum.edu.