Winterreise at the Marble City Opera

What: “Winterreise” by: Franz Schubert

When: November 6 & 7, 2020 7:30 pm

Where: First Baptist Church (Downtown)

510 Main St. SW

Knoxville, TN 37902

(presented in person @ Trentham Fellowship Hall on the church’s campus AND via online streaming)

Contact: Kayla Beard

Kayla@MarbleCityOpera.com

Cost: $30 Streaming/Online ticket

OR

$40 In-person ticket (in person seating will be LIMITED based on the up to date city COVID-19 guidelines regarding social distancing and indoor events)

Tickets: www.MarbleCityOpera.com/Tickets

Who: Blayne Ziegenfuss, tenor

(Accompanied by: Grace McMullen, piano)

Directed by: Kathryn Frady

Duration: approximately 1 hour

Synopsis: Presented as a monodrama, complete with staging and visually stunning projections, “Winterreise” is a song cycle written by Franz Schubert. Originally based on a collection of 24 poems by the German lyric poet Wilhelm Müller it tells a lone wanderer who finds both love and betrayal along a winding and fantastic journey.

