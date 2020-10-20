Winterreise at the Marble City Opera

What: “Winterreise” by: Franz Schubert 

When: November 6 & 7, 2020 7:30 pm 

Where: First Baptist Church (Downtown) 

510 Main St. SW 

Knoxville, TN 37902 

(presented in person @ Trentham Fellowship Hall on the church’s campus AND via online  streaming) 

Contact: Kayla Beard 

Kayla@MarbleCityOpera.com 

Cost: $30 Streaming/Online ticket 

OR 

$40 In-person ticket (in person seating will be LIMITED based on the up to date city  COVID-19 guidelines regarding social distancing and indoor events) 

Tickets: www.MarbleCityOpera.com/Tickets 

Who: Blayne Ziegenfuss, tenor 

(Accompanied by: Grace McMullen, piano) 

Directed by: Kathryn Frady 

Duration: approximately 1 hour 

Synopsis: Presented as a monodrama, complete with staging and visually stunning projections,  “Winterreise” is a song cycle written by Franz Schubert. Originally based on a collection of  24 poems by the German lyric poet Wilhelm Müller it tells a lone wanderer who finds both  love and betrayal along a winding and fantastic journey. 

General Info: www.MarbleCityOpera.com 

www.Facebook.com/MarbleCityOpera

 

