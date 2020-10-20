Winterreise at the Marble City Opera

What: “Winterreise” by: Franz Schubert
When: November 6 & 7, 2020 7:30 pm
Where: First Baptist Church (Downtown)
510 Main St. SW
Knoxville, TN 37902
(presented in person @ Trentham Fellowship Hall on the church’s campus AND via online streaming)
Contact: Kayla Beard
Kayla@MarbleCityOpera.com
Cost: $30 Streaming/Online ticket
OR
$40 In-person ticket (in person seating will be LIMITED based on the up to date city COVID-19 guidelines regarding social distancing and indoor events)
Tickets: www.MarbleCityOpera.com/Tickets
Who: Blayne Ziegenfuss, tenor
(Accompanied by: Grace McMullen, piano)
Directed by: Kathryn Frady
Duration: approximately 1 hour
Synopsis: Presented as a monodrama, complete with staging and visually stunning projections, “Winterreise” is a song cycle written by Franz Schubert. Originally based on a collection of 24 poems by the German lyric poet Wilhelm Müller it tells a lone wanderer who finds both love and betrayal along a winding and fantastic journey.
General Info: www.MarbleCityOpera.com
www.Facebook.com/MarbleCityOpera