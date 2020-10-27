‘2020 Vision: A Postcard Exhibit’ on display in downtown Johnson City

The Johnson City Public Art Committee has installed “2020 Vision: A Postcard Exhibit” in the windows of the former Willow Tree Coffeehouse at 216 E. Main St. in downtown Johnson City. The exhibit showcases artwork from Johnson Cityresidents of all ages.

Households within the city received a mailed brochure containing a blank postcard, and were invited to create artwork on the postcards for inclusion in the display. The exhibit is intended to unite the Johnson City community through art and recognizes the sense of togetherness that continues to endure in the face of the global pandemic and current social issues.

The committee anticipates the postcards will remain on display in this location for at least a few weeks. The exhibit may be relocated if the space is leased.

To learn more about the Johnson City Public Art Committee, visit https://jcpublicart.com/.