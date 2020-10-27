‘AMAZING GRACE’ RECITAL WITH PIANIST BOMIN PARK

After a stunning performance last fall, pianist Bomin Park returns with a recital entitled Amazing Grace on Friday, October 30th at 7:30 PM in Cantrell Hall on the UVA Wise campus. The concert will feature classic and popular hymns arranged for piano including favorites Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee and Breathe on Me, Breath of God.

Pro-Art is committed to mitigating risks while we continue to endure the public health crisis. In order to ensure appropriate social distancing, reservations are required to attend the concert, and we are limiting capacity to 50 individuals. For the safety of everyone involved, our patrons, staff, and crew are required to wear masks for the duration of the event. Seats will be marked with your name and sufficiently distanced from other patrons while allowing those who share a household to sit together. Our staff will help patrons enter and exit while maintaining social distancing.

Bomin Park currently serves as an adjunct instructor of piano at The University of Virginia’s College at Wise where he teaches all levels of classical piano, a music technology class, and applied lessons. He also serves as a collaborate pianist for the UVA Wise Concert Choir. For UVA Wise students, this event will count as a cultural credit activity for those in attendance.

Reserve your seats for Amazing Grace – Hymns on Piano on Friday, October 30th, 2020 at 7:30 PM in Cantrell Hall at UVA Wise by emailing pro-art@uvawise.edu or calling the Pro-Art office at 276-376-4520. This event is free and open to the public.

If you have any questions, or would like updates in regards to performance modifications, please visit proartva.org, call the office at (276) 376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.