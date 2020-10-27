City of Johnson City announces Memorial Park Community Center reopening

The City of Johnson City will begin a multi-phased approach to reopening Memorial Park Community Center (MPCC) starting Monday, Nov. 9. The goal of the phased reopening, based on public health guidance, is to safely allow activities to resume while mitigating the risk of new COVID-19 cases.

The City will continue to follow guidelines and recommendations provided by Gov. Bill Lee and his economic recovery group as well as the Centers for Disease Control and public health officials. Phase 1 of the plan limits the number of participants in each activity, requires pre-registration for all activities, and includes a mandatory screening process, including temperature check and verbal health questionnaire.

Amenities not available during this phase include open gym, open swim and pool parties, water fountains/refill stations and coffee bar, and family locker room. One female and one male locker room will be available at a time. Congregate meals will continue at the drive-through only. Meals may not be brought into the center. The Gathering Room will also remain closed.

MPCC has been deep cleaned and sanitized. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been placed within the center, and wipes are available for use in the fitness room, during fitness classes and the billiards room. While staff will be cleaning high-touch areas throughout the day, everyone is asked to wipe down equipment before and after use.

Some helpful information can be found below, and further details and a listing of activities available during Phase 1 can be found at www.johnsoncitytn.org/mpccreopen. For questions regarding the reopening process, please call 423-434-5749.

MPCC will be open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday with limited capacity.

Pre-registration is required for all activities by calling 423-434-6237.

Members may spend a maximum of 90 consecutive minutes in the building.

Individuals will be limited to no more than three sessions in one week per activity as well as one activity in the morning and one afternoon activity to ensure the maximum time allowance is not exceeded.

Masks are required at all times, except when swimming, exercising in the fitness room or during an exercise class.

Screening process will be in place, including temperature check and verbal health questionnaire. Everyone will be required to sign a COVID-19 waiver.

One-way traffic requires visitors enter at the recreation/aquatics entrance. People using the pool will exit through the door by the activities room; all others will exit through the Senior Center main lobby.

Members are asked to practice social distancing at all times.

Members must bring their own equipment (exercise mats, pickleball paddles, etc.)