ETSU Theatre and Dance presents virtual production of play ‘Every Person’

During the Medieval period, morality plays were written and performed to provide moral lessons with the goal of teaching people how to live better lives. Among the most famous of the plays was “Everyman,” published in 1530 originally under the title of “The Summoning of Every Man.”

Bobby Funk, a faculty member at East Tennessee State University, has adapted the story into a modernized play that mirrors events taking place today. Students in the Department of Theatre and Dance will present a virtual production of the show, “Every Person,” on Friday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. with streaming available for 48 hours. Tickets are free, but reservations are required in order to obtain a link to the performance.

Every Person is also the name of the title character, a person who has lived a life of pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony and sloth without any thought of others nor worry of what is to come. When the Almighty has had enough, Our Lady of Holy Death is called upon to bring Every Person back for trial and punishment.

Along the way, a number of metaphorical characters – Good Deeds, Beauty, Wit, Riches, Knowledge and others – are introduced as Every Person seeks to find someone to make the trip with her to this “undiscovered country” and help plead her case to save her soul.

Appearing in the title role as Every Person is Sarah Hill, a theatre major and member of the ETSU Women’s Soccer Team. Joining her in the cast are Jeremiah Buckles as God and Confession, Emily Austin as Death and Beauty, Hannah Smith as Doctor and Riches, Elaina Harbin as Fellowship and Good-Deeds, Tyler Mitchell as Kindred and Wit and Zoe Cameron as both Knowledge and the Angel. All of the actors are majoring or minoring in theatre at ETSU.

Funk, who is directing “Every Person,” describes the show as “a morality play for all people of many faiths, not just for Roman Catholics as was the case with the original work.”

The production team includes Jonathon Taylor, production manager; Emma Rae Carson and Kallie Jenkins, stage managers; Laura Watson, assistant stage manager; Caroline Daniels, sound design; and Sarah Slagle, costume curator.

Tickets are available and can be reserved by visiting www.etsu.edu/theatre or via the department’s social media channels. For additional information, call 423-439-6511.