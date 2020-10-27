Fantasy Dinners

Lately, at night I’ve been having trouble sleeping. It runs in my family, it comes and goes, but this year there has been a sizable uptick in nights not sleeping than usual. When each day feels like the same over and over again, each night feels the same over and over again, things start to blur. So what does one do when they can’t sleep and they have no clue what on earth to do to pass the time? If you’re me, you reach for the stash of early 1960s Better Homes and Gardens meal planning cookbooks you have on hand.

There are three of such books on the bookshelf in my bedroom, all from a little series that BH&G had called the “Creative Cooking Library.” I don’t know how many books are in this series, there are no details inside of other books. I bought all of these in my 20s when I had a little obsession with mid-century cookbooks. Books like these would turn up at my local antique mall all the time, usually priced between two to three dollars. Titles of the ones I have are “So-Good Meals,” “Lunches and Brunches,” and last but not least, “Snacks and Refreshments.”

These are very of the era, as I leaf through them my mind is blown over by the supersaturated color pictures inside that show off some of the dazzling meals. Then there are the ones that aren’t helped by being in black and white. “So-Good Meals”—which features the vaguely threatening tagline “How to eat at home and like it!”—has a black and white photo of something called a “Winter Garden Loaf.” What is a “Winter Garden Loaf” you ask? Random vegetables set into lemon Jell-O in a loaf pan. Boy howdy, doesn’t that just make your mouth water? You’ll eat it at home and LIKE IT!!!

The gelatin sins don’t end there. Inside of “Lunches and Brunches” you can find a recipe for a tomato aspic, served with an abominable potato and egg salad in the center. Tomato aspic is just unflavored gelatin set with tomato juice and seasoning. Just take a moment, take a breath. Sit there and think about that flavor sensation. The mix of tomato Jell-O co-mingled with a gloppy potato and hard-boiled egg salad. Fresh from the fridge, running straight down your gullet! It’s guaranteed to dampen any desire you’ve ever had for another human being.

What wonders could “Snack and Refreshments” hold? Baby, I’m glad you asked! Let me introduce you to the most exotic sandwich that the human mind could have conceived of. A sandwich that’s only for the most adventurous of foodies. Grilled Cheese Italiano. It’s a grilled cheese alright, but with mozzarella and TWO, count ‘em, TWO slices of salami inside. Has your mind been blown by this? Have you looked up at the sky? Is it still blue? Will your life ever be the same again now that I have given you this bit of knowledge?

This is what I do on sleepless nights. I look through these cookbooks and I begin to plan the meal I will throw when all this is over (Remember when we all thought we’d done with this by now? What sweet summer children we were.). A mid-century blast of foods that will turn off almost everyone who comes to my house—after we all spend an hour hugging and touching each other’s faces.

As my guests arrive I will hand them a drink and tell them to help themselves to the Deviled Ham Dunk and Corn Crackle I prepared as an appetizer. Then the buffet will be unveiled. A mixture of all the good foods with a sophisticated Tomato Aspic, an Elegant Loaf (looks like a cake, is full of ham, egg, and mayo!), Winter Garden Loaf, Chicken ’N Stuffing Scallop, and just platters of boiled potatoes in butter.

What will this sensuous feast end with? Conscience Cake and Surprise Cheesecake? What’s the conscience and the surprise? More gelatin! My friends will delight, they will have miles and miles of gelatin running through their systems. The meal will be a hit, I will be hoisted aloft and celebrated as the finest party host the Tri-Cities has ever known. They will eat at my home and they will love it. See you next week.