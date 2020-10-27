Halloween with an Edge

This year adults and teens (13+) can try something new on Halloween – BLACK LIGHT AXEtravaganza. Halloween is one of the most fun days of the year when you can dress up in a costume, be someone or something else and now learn how to throw an axe (hatchet) at a target.

According to Jeff and Hope Grier, owners of Timber Axe Throwing, for their 2nd Annual BLACK LIGHT Halloween AXEtravaganza they are ready to welcome you with decorations, costumes, Halloween music, and the black light throwing that all make for a memorable and fun night out! Costumes are not required but definitely encouraged! So come enjoy one of the fastest new entertainment trends and join the party!

Timber Axe Throwing has a bar with a large variety of local craft beer, domestic beer, local ciders, wine and they also have soda products and bottled water. In addition, they have snack items to purchase but people are also welcome to have food delivered or bring any outside food they want.

For more information:

(828) 595-9909

timberaxethrowing@gmail.com