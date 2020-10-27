When I heard about a new movie called “Hubie Halloween” I was thrilled to know there was a new Halloween themed movie to enjoy. Then I discovered something really horrific: it starred Adam Sandler. I have never been much of a fan of the weird voiced star, as the majority of his “comedy” films seem to feature the same character type. Yes, he recently received accolades for some of his dramatic performances, but for some reason he still annoys me. So, I decided to suck it up and watch “Hubie Halloween” hoping I would not regret my decision. The film is set in Salem, Massachusetts, where Sandler stars as Hubie Dubois, a delicatessen worker in a local market. Hubie is the butt of many living in the town as he is considered weird and a bit too eccentric. Okay, now I was caring about the character until he opened his mouth. I thought Sandler’s real voice was annoying, but in this film he tops himself with a mumbling monotone voice I simply cannot describe. I’m sure Sandler thought the voice would fit his loveable misunderstood character, but to me it simply makes the character ingratiating. HIs voice aside, the film features other comedy stars including potential love interest Violet Valentine (Julie Bowen), who along with the rest of the citizens are preparing for Halloween. Hubie will be working as a “Halloween Monitor” on Halloween in order to keep trick or treaters and those out and about safe. Hubie is also keeping a close eye on his new neighbor, the mysterious Walter Lambert (Steve Buschemi), who we later learn is supposedly a werewolf. Oh, and throw in an escaped patient from a local mental institution and one has the making of a really active Halloween night. Halloween night involves a local teen party, a creepy corn maze, mysterious disappearances involving those who have “tortured” Hubie, and a huge misunderstanding involving our star. As one might expect, Hubie and Violet eventually find the path to true love, and the ridiculed Hubie is eventually crowned a hero. The film is filled with well known actors, many of them from the world of comedy. The cast features Ray Liotta, Kevin James, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Chiklis, George Wallace, and June Squibb among others. Squibb is hilarious as Hubie’s mom, and has a penchant for buying t-shirts at a local thrift shop with nasty messages on the front of which she doesn’t understand the meaning. All the actors involved seem to be having a fun time in their roles, but as for Sandler, when he isn’t speaking in the annoying voice, he is having things thrown at him while he is on this bicycle and is involved in many pratfalls when not screaming at Halloween decorations. The film features humor perfect for 10-year-old boys, but there are some moments older viewers can appreciate. Despite all the aforementioned, the film does manage to convey a positive message about misjudging people, and that stance was the main reason I felt better about the storyline. I also enjoyed seeing the massive amount of Halloween decorations in everyone’s yard in the city the filmmakers were presenting as the “Halloween capital of the world”. I have never seen so many Halloween decorations and elaborate costumes this side of Party City. Despite the presence of Sander, who does try his best, “Hubie Halloween” provides a pleasant diversion from our trying times, and may become one of your must see films every Halloween. Just don’t expect too many treats with the tricks. Now showing on Netflix. (Rated PG-13)

