NEW PERFORMING ARTS STUDIO TAKING STUDENTS TO HELP EXPLORE THEIR PASSIONS AND LEARN NEW SKILLS

Center Stage Performing Arts Studio is a newly established safe place for people of all ages to explore their love of the Arts and expand their knowledge in various areas of Performance Art. Center Stage was created by Melanie Yodkins, a graduate of Milligan University, with over 20 years of experience with performing arts, who has been teaching in the Johnson City area for the past 10 years. She is a member of PolkaDotPowerhouse, the Educational Theatre Association, and the American Alliance for Theatre and Education.

The mission of Center Stage Performing Arts Studio is to provide quality performing arts education in a fun, relaxed, and interactive atmosphere, where process is valued over performance.

“We aim to teach skills that can be applied in public speaking; local, collegiate, and professional stage performance; and fulfill professional workplace communication needs,” says Melanie Yodkins, Owner & Teaching Director of the studio.

“We operate with a progressive class structure, building on skills and experiences from one class to the next. I want to help prepare young people who have a desire to pursue a career in theater and train actors for participation in the local community theaters.” These processes and learning aids will support local and regional theaters and their directors by strengthening the theater community.

Center Stage is looking for individuals age 2 years and up at any interest or knowledge level in the Performing Arts. Classes include: Creative Play for 2-5 year olds, a series of foundational acting classes for Kindergarten-Adult, continued education classes for adults who are familiar with the basics or would like to grow their craft, dance for musical theatre, tap dance classes for 2nd grade to adult ages, and stretching classes for all body types. Public Speaking classes are also available, as well as Shakespeare assistance for parents teaching at home due to COVID. Other upcoming events include monthly Swing Dance nights (a half an hour of instruction will be offered prior to open dance times), workshops, masterclasses, and summer camps.

Center Stage Performing Arts Studio will be offering a free trial of classes October 26th-31st as a “Try before you Buy”. Space is very limited due to Center Stage Performing Arts Studio following strict COVID-19 safety guidelines. Call (423) 491–5906to reserve space.

More information can be found on their website: www.performingcenterstage.com

Facebook and Instagram: @CenterStagePAS