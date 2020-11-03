In 1988 there was a major event in the world of comic books for Batman. In the four-part issue called “A Death in the Family”, the then Robin, Jason Todd, was killed by the Joker. Not only was that shocking enough, the death of Robin was the result of a first ever fan vote of what would happen to a major comic book character. The fans had to vote via special 900 numbers in order to choose if Robin lives or dies. In a very close vote, fans voted for the Joker to off the then less-than-popular Robin, who had taken the place of the very popular Dick Grayson Robin who took up the mantle of Nightwing. Many saw this Robin as a punk, and many fans were not shocked at the end result. The editions of the comic book attracted massive media attention and later resulted in the creation of the character called Red Hood. The aforementioned storyline has been adapted to animation form with the new release “Batman: Death in the Family.” For those who never read the original comic book story, Robin/Jason Todd was becoming too out of control in his crime fighting duties with Batman, resulting in his suspension from his role as Robin. Jason is so infuriated by his suspension, he storms out of Wayne Manor, and secretly tracks the Joker to Bosnia where he discovers the Clown Prince of Crime is in cahoots with Ra’s Al Ghul. Meanwhile, Batman has also arrived in Bosnia in pursuit of Al Ghul, where he discovers Robin. Batman orders Robin to stay put, but as usual he disobeys his mentor and runs off to a warehouse to find the Joker. Unfortunately Joker captures Robin and savagely beats him with a crowbar and leaves him to die in the warehouse which was set to explode. This is the point in the film where the destiny of Robin is placed in the hand of viewers. Here are the options: Robin dies, Robin cheats death or Batman saves Robin. Whatever option you choose leads to yet another decision. If you choose for Robin to die the “Under the Red Hood” storyline plays out. If you choose for Robin to live you must decide among the following: kill the Joker or catch the Joker. I found it really enjoyable to be able to control what happens in a movie, and to be given several different options to do so. Several other characters from the Batman universe also appear in the film, including Commissioner Gordon, Talia al Ghul, Barbra Gordon/Batgirl and Clark Kent/Superman. The voice talents in the movie include Bruce Greenwood as Batman/Bruce Wayne, John DiMaggio as the Joker, Gary Cole as James Gordon, and Vincent Martella as Robin/Jason Todd. This film is a must for any true Batman fan, and you will have a blast choosing the destinies of Robin and the Joker. The film has plenty of the expected comic book style action, yet reveals the vulnerability of these famous characters. If you plan on viewing this film, I also suggest catching the animated film “Batman: Under the Red Hood” and tracking down the original comic books or graphic novel of the original storyline. The Blu-ray also features animated shorts of Sgt. Rock, Adam Strange, The Phantom Stranger and Death. DC animation has done it again with “Batman: Death in the Family”, an enjoyable interactive movie for fans of comic book animated films. Now on Blu-ray and DVD. Also available for Prime Video rental. (Rated R)

