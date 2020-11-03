Dual Books Inspire Kids to Practice Their Musical Instruments

Brightly colored humorous artwork empowers young students to practice and to think of it as fun,

solving an age-old problem for parents, teachers, and students themselves

Even before the pandemic hit, inspiration for daily practicing a musical instrument was a problem for many if not most young students. By extension, it was also a problem for their parents and teachers. Now, with the pandemic resulting in less access to teachers, children are even more likely to struggle with practice.

Enter the acclaimed and quirky new book Have Fun with Your Music, written and illustrated by Becky Chaffee. Called “imagination at its finest” by one reviewer, the book provides practical tools to make anyone want to practice a musical instrument. Whether your child takes private lessons to learn an instrument or enjoys playing in a more casual way, this book is recommended for young musicians or as a gift for a music teacher’s class or studio.

Have Fun with Your Music portrays practice concepts humorously, inspiring thought and discussion on common problems such as practicing new pieces slowly until mastery is achieved and then speeding up as opposed to racing through a new piece and learning it incorrectly.

Chaffee notes, “A teacher or parent can talk until they are blue, but if students learn for themselves, they are more likely to take control of their own practice.” More than 65 positive reviews of the book on Amazon, many of them from music teachers, attest to the book’s effectiveness.

Chaffee’s second book, due to be released April 1, 2021, continues the theme with the same humorous art and practice concept discussions geared for older children and adults rekindling their music practice. Both an art book and a practice reference book, Passion for Practice, A Mindful Music Odyssey contains personal practicing stories and suggestions from musicians around the world, including famous musicians, Grammy award-winning musicians, and principals of sections in major orchestras on all instruments. Readers who submit advance orders will receive 30 percent off coupons for signing up for Chaffee’s newsletter at www.MusicTeacherGifts.com.

Chaffee comments, “There are no other books out there geared for children that present practice techniques. I love to express educational concepts in brightly colored paintings filled with subtle humor so that the lessons will be remembered.” She adds, “Spoiler Alert: grownups say Have Fun with Your Music makes them want to practice too!”

“Need practice tips? (Doesn’t everyone need this?) Great illustrations with creative practice tips. Love this book and want all of my students to see it and BUY it. Great job, Becky Chaffee!” ∼ Fay Adams, 2016 Music Teacher of the Year, Music Teacher National Association

“Whether your child takes private lessons to learn an instrument or enjoys playing in a more casual way, he or she will be begging to practice a musical instrument once they read this beautiful book. This is imagination at its finest, providing practical tools to make anyone want to practice a musical instrument, which is a subject that so rarely receives much attention. The illustrations alone will enchant any child…I recommend this book to every single family with a young child, grown child, musician, music lover, animal lover, or just lover of life, period.” ∼ Amazon Reader Review

Author: Becky Chaffee grew up in a musical household and raised two musical children. She has degrees in civil engineering from UC Berkeley and Cornell University. She is an amateur musician who listened to about 20 years of music lessons while taking her kids to classical and jazz violin and piano lessons and herself to flute lessons. Through her music gifts company, Becky raises funds for music education and has distributed $1,000s to youth. Much of the artwork in her books is presented on note cards that sell in music stores and symphony gift shops such as the Manhattan School of Music, Brevard Music Center, Nashville and San Francisco Symphony Gift Shops, Shar Music, and the list goes on.