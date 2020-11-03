ETSU Health opens COVID-19 collection site with results delivered within 24 hours

In a continuing effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the Appalachian Highlands, ETSU Health has opened the region’s first COVID-19 community collection site that delivers molecular PCR test results to both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients within 24 hours.

Testing is available for adults and children, by appointment only, at the ETSU Health COVID-19 Community Collection Site, located at 2151 Century Lane (within the Johnson City Community Health Center, behind Woodridge Hospital). Anyone who wishes to receive a test can log on to an online portal at www.etsuhealth.org to schedule an appointment. Once tested, patients will receive their test results by secure email, within 24 hours of collection.

“Anticipating an increase in COVID-19 positivity in the upcoming fall and winter months, we began formulating a plan several months ago to provide a testing platform and collection site to fill a testing void in the region,” said Dr. Kevin Breuel, a professor at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine, who is spearheading the effort. “Paramount to decreasing the COVID-19 infection rate is to increase the volume of testing, while shortening the time interval to obtain the test results. This is what we hope this new collection site will provide for our community.”

To ensure fast results, ETSU Health will process the tests in-house at ETSU Clinical Labs, where they have the capability to run 200 molecular PCR tests per day for COVID-19 exposed and symptomatic patients. While there are now several COVID-19 tests available, PCR tests are considered the “gold standard” for reliability.

Appointments for tests will be available Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Upon arriving for their appointment, patients who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will park in a designated area and be tested while in their vehicle. Asymptomatic patients also will have designated parking, and will be called inside the clinic individually for testing, while maintaining social distancing requirements.

Tests will be billed to the patients’ insurance, and certain patients may be eligible for low-cost or no-cost testing. Optional flu testing is also available at the collection site.

This new initiative is ETSU Health’s second community collection site since the pandemic began earlier this year. In March, ETSU Health filled a need in the region by opening the first drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Northeast Tennessee. When the region’s testing capacity increased and other drive-through sites opened, ETSU Health transitioned its community testing to the local Health Department.

“ETSU’s mission is to improve the lives of the people of the region. One of the most immediate ways we can fulfill that mission is by offering quick turnaround for COVID-19 testing,” said Dr. Sheri Holmes, associate dean for clinical affairs and chief medical officer for ETSU Health. “As the pandemic evolves, ETSU Health will continue to use its resources to step up and help fill the needs that we see arise in our community.”

Appointments are required and must be made online. To make an appointment for ETSU Health’s 24-hour COVID-19 testing, visit www.etsuhealth.org. You may also call 423-433-6077 if you have questions